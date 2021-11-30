Thank-You Bonus on Buying a Car from Indy Auto Man Dealership to Every Member of Synergize Helping the Community

Visit Indy Auto Man, Indianapolis Check car dealership's inventory Indy Auto Man, Indianapolis

Every member of the Synergize community can now save $500 on buying a car at the Indy Auto Man car dealership in Indianapolis.

Everyone contributes something unique, making us better. Businesses that invest time and kindness in Synergize, like Indy Auto Man, build relationships with our people and gain help from the community” — Arron Stanton, founder of Synergize

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The offer gives members of Synergize an extra $500 on top of their cars' trade-in values, a $500 down payment match on a car, and $500 off a vehicle service contract. Moreover, each member will get a 20% discount on all vehicle maintenance services.

Who can be a member of Synergize? Anyone.

The community is open to people of all professions and walks of life. Babysitting or knitting lessons, house cleaning, professional advice on interior design – every contribution to the group matters. Outside of membership, any local business is also welcomed to join the initiative and make a special offer to the group’s members.

Synergize and Indy Auto Man are constantly looking for solutions to support people and provide them with more opportunities. They believe that everyone deserves better living conditions and a brighter outlook in Indianapolis. These partners understand what it’s like to need help and have both benefited from the support of caring people.

Individually, they have extended each of their impacts in the downtown and northern communities of Indianapolis and have worked together for several months. Now, Indy Auto Man and Synergize are ready to take their shared vision farther.

“Honestly, more businesses should be working together like this,” said Arron Stanton, founder of Synergize. “Neither of us are in this to get deals for our members or our employees. That’s just a side effect of Synergize and Indy Auto Man trying to make our communities better, together.”

This new member discount from Indy Auto Man serves as a thank-you to Synergize members for their efforts in helping other people in Indianapolis.

Stanton knows a lot about investing in people. Synergize is making a conscious effort to redefine ROI as Ripples of Impact rather than Return on Investment. The professional group is built on creating transformational relationships that create ripples of impact beyond its members.

Every month, the group’s 4:30 Meetup benefits a different nonprofit organization. Between Meetups, Synergize actively builds relationships between its members. They put efforts into organizing meeting events where all community members can spend time among associates and friends, share ideas and get a helping hand in hard times. Like Indy Auto Man, Synergize supports various causes around the community. Most recently, the two businesses worked alongside Hue Murals to sponsor and plan Indy Arts Fest.

“We do a lot of things with Indy Auto Man, so it’s nice to work on something to benefit our members, too,” said Stanton. “(Indy Auto Man) is a business that has always invested in people – their employees, their customers, and their community. And I would like to appeal to everyone - don’t stand aside, join us to share all the joys and concerns. We are stronger together.”

Another way Indy Auto Man dealership gives back is through their IAM 4 INDY program. Through the program, the dealership gives up to one car per quarter to someone in need. “People will impact their community upon getting a car from us,” said Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man. “That’s the whole goal of this program. It aligns so well with ROImpact because the person helps multiple people.”

Interested in getting the discount program for your company’s employees? Reach out to Victor Figlin through LinkedIn or a website to discuss your partnerships.

About Synergize

The mission of Synergize is to develop a group giving selfless individuals the opportunity to meet in complete harmony, led by the motive to build transformational relationships with one another and produce ripples that change the world. The only rule? No Jerks! Learn more at https://synergizeindy.com

About Indy Auto Man

Established in 2008, Indy Auto Man is an Indianapolis car dealership that is focused on removing the stigma associated with used car sales by providing an efficient, transparent, and customer-focused car buying experience that is backed with a 30-day price match and a 7-day exchange guarantee.

With 300+ used cars, trucks, and SUVs in stock, Indy Auto Man is proud to offer a wide, reasonably-priced car inventory in Indianapolis. When you shop with us, part of the profits is invested back into the community to support local families via the IAM 4 INDY vehicle donation program. Visit Indy Auto Man dealership.