Online car sales business Carzam raises £112m to propel online car sales growth

Carzam CEO Kirk O'Callaghan Carzam co-founders Peter Waddell, left, and John Bailey

Online car sales start-up Carzam has raised £112 million in funding as it prepares to scale the business less than a year after its launch.

Carzam has exceeded its launch expectations. We are now on track to becoming the fastest growing online car sales business, an ambition which has moved closer with this investment.” — Kirk O'Callaghan, Carzam CEO