Huge Inventory of Refrigerators and Freezers Available During Appliances Connection’s Cyber Month Sale

A huge inventory of ready to ship, in-stock refrigerators and freezers from all major brands are available during Appliances Connection's Cyber Month Sale.
For a limited time, get instant savings and huge deals on a massive supply of refrigeration appliances in every category.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season just around the corner, Appliances Connection will be extending its Cyber Monday deals during its Cyber Month Sale. From December 6th - December 31st, customers will have access to the best deals on a huge inventory of ready to ship, in-stock refrigerator and freezer units from all major brands. Get 5% back on an Appliances Connection Gift Card when using 6 months or 12 months special financing when completing a purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.
Our wide selection of refrigeration units come in sizes and colors that can match any kitchen design and are built with every feature needed to keep food items perfectly chilled. Dual compressor systems, humidity-controlled crispers, deli drawers, fan-assisted cool air distribution, and smartphone application compatibility are just some of the amazing amenities our available units offer.
Additionally, one could receive a free appliance when buying a refrigerator or bundle it with other items from Bertazzoni, Viking, Fulgor Milano, and Thermador. On top of that, select purchases qualify for free delivery and include services such as haul-away of old refrigerator units, white glove delivery, and installation.
“Our entire staff has been working tirelessly to ensure our customers have the best online shopping experience anywhere,” said Albert Fouerti, CEO of Appliances Connection. “Thanks to our recent merger, we have exponentially increased our supply chains, warehouses, and fleet of trucks, resulting in an astounding improvement in shipping efficiency across the United States. A huge inventory of appliances from all major brands are in-stock and ready to ship at a moment’s notice. We could not have accomplished this all without the endless support of our team across the country. And of course, our success would not be possible without our loyal customer base who we have and will continue to proudly serve for years to come. Thank you all!”
Visit https://www.appliancesconnection.com/ today to see how much to save. Also check out our blog where to find out about new releases, our favorite appliances of the year, read our monthly newsletters, and more.
