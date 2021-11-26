Hunter recipes: Gramma's wild turkey and rice casserole

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ casserole with canned soup? Like many of you, I’m guessing that we all have a go-to casserole recipe that can be easily adapted to wild game. This is one of my in-law’s favorites, and we substituted chicken for the sous vide wild turkey in a previous Idaho Fish and Game recipe.

After a couple years of trying to “figure out” how to hunt turkeys, my good friend and I were able to harvest our first turkeys together. We both got shots and filled our first turkey tags within seconds of one another. The feeling of accomplishment seems funny to think about now – but learning from so many self-imposed errors provided a gratifying sense of accomplishment. That friend was with me on this hunt as well, and we’ve enjoyed reliving the memories of our numerous-failed-attempts over wild turkey dinners!

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 bell pepper

1 box wild rice, cook according to directions

1 can cream of celery

1 can diced water chestnuts

2 cups diced wild turkey (cooked)

1 can French-cut green beans

¼ cup mayonnaise

Juice from 1 lemon

Salt & pepper

Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: