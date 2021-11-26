Submit Release
Hunter recipes: Gramma's wild turkey and rice casserole

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ casserole with canned soup? Like many of you, I’m guessing that we all have a go-to casserole recipe that can be easily adapted to wild game.  This is one of my in-law’s favorites, and we substituted chicken for the sous vide wild turkey in a previous Idaho Fish and Game recipe. 

After a couple years of trying to “figure out” how to hunt turkeys, my good friend and I were able to harvest our first turkeys together.  We both got shots and filled our first turkey tags within seconds of one another.  The feeling of accomplishment seems funny to think about now – but learning from so many self-imposed errors provided a gratifying sense of accomplishment.  That friend was with me on this hunt as well, and we’ve enjoyed reliving the memories of our numerous-failed-attempts over wild turkey dinners!

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion
  • 1 bell pepper
  • 1 box wild rice, cook according to directions
  • 1 can cream of celery
  • 1 can diced water chestnuts
  • 2 cups diced wild turkey (cooked)
  • 1 can French-cut green beans
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • Salt & pepper
  • Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. Dice and sauté onion and green pepper in a splash of olive oil, salt, and pepper
  2. Mix all of the ingredients (except the cheese) together in a cast iron pan or casserole dish
  3. Add additional salt and pepper to your liking
  4. Cover with shredded cheese
  5. Cook at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, or until casserole bubbles

