Huge Inventory of Ranges, Cooktops, and Wall Ovens Available During Appliances Connection’s Cyber Month Sale

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season just around the corner, Appliances Connection will be extending its Cyber Monday deals during its Cyber Month Sale! From December 6th - December 31st, customers will have access to the best deals on a huge inventory of ready to ship, in-stock ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, and more from all major brands. Get 5% back on an Appliances Connection Gift Card when using 6 months or 12 months special financing when you complete your purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.

Instant savings are available for a limited time with qualifying purchases from brands including Forté, ILVE, and Smeg. Additionally, you could receive one or more FREE appliances when you buy a cooking unit or bundle it with other items from Bertazzoni, Viking, Thermador, and Fisher & Paykel. Select purchases qualify for free delivery and include services such as haul-away of old appliances, white glove delivery, and installation.

“Our entire staff has been working tirelessly to ensure our customers have the best online shopping experience anywhere,” said Albert Fouerti, CEO of Appliances Connection. “Thanks to our recent merger, we have exponentially increased our supply chains, warehouses, and fleet of trucks, resulting in an astounding improvement in shipping efficiency across the United States. A huge inventory of appliances from all major brands are in-stock and ready to ship at a moment’s notice. We could not have accomplished this all without the endless support of our team across the country. And of course, our success would not be possible without our loyal customer base who we have and will continue to proudly serve for years to come. Thank you all!”

Visit https://www.appliancesconnection.com/ today to see how much you can save. Also check out our blog where you can find out about new releases, our favorite appliances of the year, read our monthly newsletters, and more.

