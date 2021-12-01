”Scourge” Brings Significant Gameplay Changes to Path of Exile

Players can expect significant gameplay changes in PoE “Scourge,” including a new currency system, corruption mechanics, and PoE currency rebalancing.

CALIFORNIA, US, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Path of Exile players can anticipate significant changes in the “Scourge” patch. They are tasked with filling up a newly added Blood Crucible gauge which allows them to enter an alternate reality to give battle to hordes of demons. To succeed, players need to craft the necessary items and accrue enough PoE currency.

During the October patch, players will experience the Scourge Challenge League. They’ll see new endgame content, features, items and other gameplay changes. They can expect other minor adjustments to be made, such as Atlas changes, and passive skill-tree rebalancing.

The Blood Crucible

In the new patch, players are given a device known as the Blood Crucible after meeting an enigmatic figure fleeing unspecified adversaries. Players are then tasked with filling the Blood Crucible with the blood of their foes. After a certain number of dead enemies, the device will activate and they’ll be thrown into a new version of Wraeclast, inhabited by deadly monsters. Players will need to collect blood to increase the duration of their stay in this alternate realm.

Facing the Scourge

The monsters that players will face are known only as of the “Scourge.” As they begin to kill more of these demons, players will absorb corruption, which can be used on items placed in the Blood Crucible, infusing new “Scourged” modifiers onto their gear. These modifiers can be positive or negative. However, players will have an opportunity to further transform their gear, giving them further chances at a better combination of modifiers.

The expansion also offers a new passive skill tree: players can take an experience that is earned from killing the Scourge in order to start leveling this new mechanic, which will add item slots as well as improved transformations as they work towards getting new unique items.

Placing Maps with the Dream Furnace

Players will come across the Dream Furnace in the Atlas of Worlds. Here, they can start placing maps in the Blood Crucible. When a map has gained the necessary amount of corruption, it will transform. During this transformation, the map will receive the same kind of modifiers as items would, which will change the way in which the map works.

You can use this transformation method up to ten times in total, with harder to achieve but better rewards becoming available as they go. After each transformation takes place, there is a chance of a new modifier being added.

Path of Exile players has a lot to look forward to with the new Scourge expansion. They should remember to check out PoE Trade or prepare their Exalted Orbs if they want to get the items that will sufficiently prepare them for the new patch. All players will have the opportunity to play Path of Exile: Scourge from October 27, when it releases on a console following its recent PC release.