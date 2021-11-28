STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Two killed, one injured in Alburgh shooting

ALBURGH, Vermont (Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night, Nov. 27, 2021, in the town of Alburgh. Two men were killed, and a third was injured.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. Saturday to a home on Cameron Drive for a report of a shooting. First responders located two men deceased at the scene. The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment; his condition is currently unknown.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety. All parties involved in the shooting are accounted for. No one is in custody.

State police will release the identities of those involved following notification of next of kin and further investigation. The bodies of the deceased men will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will release further information as the investigation continues.

- 30 -