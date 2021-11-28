YSL Rich Pablo Leaks "Uhh Uhh" Single
YSL Rich Pablo comes back with his latest single "Uhh Uhh". He fearlessly unifies Reggaeton and Trap.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YSL Rich Pablo comes back with his latest single "Uh Uh". He fearlessly unifies Reggaeton and Trap. "Uhh Uhh" is a hard hitting, genre blending track. The Young Stunna, Houston native, rapper is showing signs of versatility and a glimmer for his upcoming album, "Stunna World".
Listen to "Uhh Uhh": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhVX0VAkZH8
Brian Cohen
Young Stunna Lane Ent.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other