YSL Rich Pablo Leaks "Uhh Uhh" Single

Stunna World Album Cover

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YSL Rich Pablo comes back with his latest single "Uh Uh". He fearlessly unifies Reggaeton and Trap. "Uhh Uhh" is a hard hitting, genre blending track. The Young Stunna, Houston native, rapper is showing signs of versatility and a glimmer for his upcoming album, "Stunna World".

Listen to "Uhh Uhh": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhVX0VAkZH8