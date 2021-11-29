Global crypto custody service launched
Shillings Capital Pty Ltd, “Shillings”, has become the newest global player to offer crypto custody services to sophisticated clients.
We are delighted to announce that our vault is now open and secured for business.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shillings Capital Pty Ltd, “Shillings”, has become the newest global player to offer crypto custody services to sophisticated clients, ranging from institutions to high-net-worth individuals.
“We are delighted to announce that our vault is now open and secured for business. We are committed to providing our clients with a private and personal approach, which is underpinned by our promise to safeguard their digital assets”, Will Banks Shillings CEO said in a statement today.
The Shillings Vault utilises special private key shards, formed simultaneously and in isolation, used to verify and authorise transactions. With the speed and usability typically only seen by online wallets, clients have unlimited access to their vault 24/7.
Founded in Australia, Shillings addresses the current global concerns over the vulnerability of digital assets to security breaches, which in the past decade has seen in excess $10 billion of cryptocurrencies stolen. The most popular method of crypto-robbery, being the infiltration of crypto-exchange security systems and therefore with exchanges under increased pressure from the market and financial service regulators, to address their security weaknesses, Shillings’ launch comes at an appropriate time for forging partnerships.
