Jeremy McGilvrey Now Offering Sales Funnel Consulting Services

One of the nation’s best marketers is now offering a new, breakthrough service.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Jeremy McGilvrey announced today that he is now offering Sales Funnel Consulting Services.

“Sales funnels are one of the most crucial aspects of digital marketing – but they’re also one of the most complex,” said Jeremy McGilvrey, CEO and spokesperson for JeremyMcGilvrey.com. “If you rely on guesswork, hardly any of your leads are going to convert. However, if you seek advice from a sales funnel expert, you’ll be able to build a funnel that communicates your message perfectly.”

McGilvrey is a Harvard-educated No. 1 bestselling author. He has been featured in virtually every major publication across the globe. McGilvrey helps business owners take their companies from brick-and-mortar to click-and-order by leveraging the massive power of the Internet.

Jeremy McGilvrey revealed that his Sales Funnel Consulting Services is in five stages:

• Discuss your needs

• Research your niche

• Layout the steps

• The design

• Optimize your funnel

“If you want to convert leads into customers, you need an effective sales funnel,” Jeremy McGilvrey stressed before adding, “Our sales funnels nurture your leads, which is key for maximizing conversions. We also automate processes to enable you to respond to leads fast, helping you convert potential customers before your competitors have the chance.”

McGilvrey went on to point out that too many sales funnels are designed to give up after the first rejection.

“We provide you with a funnel that persists – it’s here where the majority of sales happen,” McGilvrey said. “Our research uncovers what your target audience wants and uses that to your favor. When you ask me to create your sales funnel, I’ll provide you with a service that’s cost-effective, timely, and of the highest quality. I’m able to offer you all this because I’ve mastered the art of sales funnels.”

For more information, please visit www.jeremymcgilvrey.com/resume

###

About Jeremy McGilvrey

Jeremy McGilvrey helps business owners take their companies from brick-and-mortar to click and order by leveraging the massive power of the Internet. Jeremy is widely known as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the Internet Marketing industry.

Contact Details:

1 Riverway Ste. 1724

Houston, TX 77056

United States