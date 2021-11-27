Cypherium Blockchain Joins HUAWEI CLOUD X Morpheus Labs Launchpad
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cypherium is pleased to announce its collaboration with HUAWEI CLOUD and Morpheus Labs to promote the adoption of enterprise blockchain using cloud services, particularly in Singapore’s growing financial sector.
The HUAWEI CLOUD x Morpheus Labs Launchpad provides two key benefits respectively: Huawei will provide a wider audience network to proliferate the branding of Cypherium; Morpheus Labs will offer Cypherium a direct route and connection to Huawei’s infrastructure.
HUAWEI CLOUD is a leading cloud service provider, backed by Huawei’s 30-plus years of expertise in ICT infrastructure products and solutions.
Morpheus Labs is a leading Blockchain-Platform-As-A-Service provider. Its flagship product – SEED, helps developers solve complexities and unknowns in building Dapp and IT solutions on blockchain rapidly.
The launchpad was launched officially in late 2021 and has already garnered interest from many major blockchain projects and key industry players. Potential projects have to pass certain criteria and undergo a stringent process to be onboarded. Cypherium is one of the projects that fit the bill.
Morpheus Labs and Cypherium share the common vision of enabling mass adoption of real blockchain solutions for enterprise customers.
Cypherium is designed to achieve commercialization viability by maximizing both decentralization and scalability. Having provided blockchain interoperability solutions to China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) trial, Cypherium is a partner of choice for HUAWEI CLOUD and Morpheus Lab’s Rapid Development Sandbox (RDS) targeted at the finance and banking industry.
“HUAWEI CLOUD is delighted to be working with Morpheus Labs and Cypherium in reaching out to an extensive network of blockchain practitioners, offering leading cloud services to accelerate the development of digital transformation that benefits the FSI sector.”
Rex Lei, managing director of HUAWEI CLOUD Singapore
“Morpheus Labs is proud to bridge the gap between blockchain and enterprises, that is what we set out to do in our mission. This partnership with Cypherium, powered by HUAWEI CLOUD exemplifies this collaboration where all parties can harness each other’s strengths. We are proud to welcome Cypherium onboard as part of the launchpad ecosystem, powered by HUAWEI CLOUD that helps blockchain projects like Cypherium and Morpheus Labs strategize and formulate solutions that will facilitate useful blockchain adoption.”
Pei-Han, CEO of Morpheus Labs
“Cypherium is thrilled to be partnering with HUAWEI Cloud and Morpheus Labs to strategize and promote the mass adoption of blockchain technologies. Using our innovative hybrid consensus mechanism, we provide enterprises with the tools and expert guidance to add value to their projects. By focusing on facilitating interoperability among CBDC, dApp, crypto assets, and blockchain platforms, Cypherium is serious about making blockchain technology an essential feature of the global marketplace. This partnership with HUAWEI CLOUD and Morpheus Labs is a significant step towards that goal. We’re glad to be on board.”
– Sky Guo, CEO of Cypherium
About Cypherium
Cypherium is a layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to offer financial inclusivity for users while delivering operational efficiencies for its enterprise and institutional partners. Using a hybrid consensus mechanism, the Cypherium blockchain is designed to achieve commercial viability while preserving the characteristics of decentralization and DLT. Cypherium’s approach to creating financial inclusivity between civilians, banks, government, and enterprises begins with our Digital Currency Interoperability Framework. The DCIF is Cypherium’s proprietary architecture for allowing any asset, including CBDCs, stable coins, and digital assets, to be received or distributed on-chain or cross-ledger.
About Morpheus Labs
Morpheus Labs provides businesses with an end-to-end Blockchain-Platform-As-A-Service (BPaaS) solution for innovation and value creation. It simplifies blockchain application development by offering mission-critical tools, infrastructure, and various blockchain protocols, where you can build and manage your applications effortlessly at minimal cost and time, with a cross-functional team that has a combined 70 years of experience in artificial intelligence, blockchain, mobile applications, cybersecurity, and IoT across Europe and Asia.
About Cypherium
Cypherium is a layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to offer financial inclusivity for users while delivering operational efficiencies for its enterprise and institutional partners. Using a hybrid consensus mechanism, the Cypherium blockchain is designed to achieve commercial viability while preserving the characteristics of decentralization and DLT. Cypherium’s approach to creating financial inclusivity between civilians, banks, government, and enterprises begins with our Digital Currency Interoperability Framework. The DCIF is Cypherium’s proprietary architecture for allowing any asset, including CBDCs, stable coins, and digital assets, to be received or distributed on-chain or cross-ledger.
About Morpheus Labs
Morpheus Labs provides businesses with an end-to-end Blockchain-Platform-As-A-Service (BPaaS) solution for innovation and value creation. It simplifies blockchain application development by offering mission-critical tools, infrastructure, and various blockchain protocols, where you can build and manage your applications effortlessly at minimal cost and time, with a cross-functional team that has a combined 70 years of experience in artificial intelligence, blockchain, mobile applications, cybersecurity, and IoT across Europe and Asia.
