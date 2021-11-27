Automotive Sales Training Firm Dealer eTraining Celebrates Eleven Years In Business

Dealer eTraining Dealer eTraining Accountability Dealer eTraining Services

Automotive Sales & Marketing training & consulting firm celebrates 11 years of serving the automotive industry offering quality solutions to car dealerships.

NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say that time flies when you are having fun. This is certainly the case for Stan Sher, the founder of Dealer eTraining. The most forward-thinking consultative selling training and consulting firm are celebrating its eleventh year in business. What started out as a small, boutique firm that was designed to help automobile dealers across the United States build and fix business development and internet sales operations has grown considerably by ten times over the past decade.

Dealer eTraining is a top-performing automotive training and consulting firm that has always been able to take an automobile dealership to the next level. “Over the years the automobile retail industry has evolved in multiple ways from technology being built to market and sell vehicles more effectively to third party industry disruptors designed to make retailing even more competitive to the current chip shortage making inventory scarce,” says Stan Sher, the nineteen years experienced automotive executive. Dealer eTraining went from building internet and business development departments to also offering sales and management training.

Building Dealer eTraining was no easy task as the firm was launched in a heavily competitive space with many rivals that were already changing the industry. In fact, there were two times when the firm almost closed down to focus on other opportunities that allowed Stan Sher to offer his skills and expertise in other verticals. At one point, Dealer eTraining became a side business while Stan took an opportunity to build and run a highly successful independent dealership for one year as the General Sales Manager handling General Manager duties overseeing all aspects of the dealership. The dealership went from barely selling eight units per month to over seventy units per month grossing a quarter million per month on average in sales as well as doubling service department revenue.

Arwin Bharaj, a previous General Manager and mentor of Stan’s would become a Dealer eTraining client twice over a five-year period. He said that “I remember hiring Stan and together we fixed a broken Honda dealership in all departments''. He also added “Stan thinks and operates like an owner looking at the big picture. I hired him to fix my broken Toyota dealership’s BDC and digital operations as we were having struggles with the OEM and he got us on the right track in just seven days”.

Stan has just published a book called “Social Sher’s The Skills That Pay The Bills” documenting his growth and the steps that it took to build a profitable career from life experiences. In addition, Dealer eTraining has expanded into the Buy Here Pay Here sector of the automotive industry. The BHPH industry has lacked sales and lead handling training for many years and it was evident that dealers are looking for help. Stan just finished a national speaking tour that included conferences such as Digital Dealer in Las Vegas, NV, and the NABD Automotive Finance and Buy Here Pay Here Dealers Expo in Orlando, FL where he educated dealers on digital marketing and business development.

Prior to starting Dealer eTraining, Stan built his career selling automobiles and becoming one of the top automotive business development directors in the United States managing high volume Honda and Nissan dealerships. In celebration of starting a new decade in business during the month of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dealer eTraining is offering 25% off all services until the end of 2021. “I am honored that the industry has been great to me and that dealers want to learn from me and I want to give back my appreciation,” says Stan Sher.

