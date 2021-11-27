SCHUTZEN Chemical group announces Ravago Chemicals as an exclusive distributor Textile & Coatings chemicals in Turkey
Ravago Chemicals will exclusively distribute, SCHUTZEN Chemical Group's BioBased patented Polymer Chemistries for the Textile, Paint & Coating market in Turkey.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravago Chemicals will exclusively represent & distribute in Turkey SCHUTZEN Chemical Group's BioBased Bio-Focus products & patented Polymer Chemistries for the Textile Specialty chemical market, Paint & Coatings market in Turkey.The cooperation allows Ravago Chemicals to increase its innovation and sustainability focus in the Turkish market.
Some of the many important Bio-solutions already being offered which will be distributed in Turkey by Ravago Chemicals Turkey. On the one hand the Biobased Textile Specialty Chemicals: 100% Bio-Resin for Wrinkle Free Finishing; Bio-Denim Process Pigment & Reactive Wash Down Effect; and Energy Efficient 100% Bio-Soaping Agent for Post Reactive Washing.
On the other hand Biobased & Sustainable Additives for the Paint & Coating industry: Sustainable Biobased rheological Additives for water-based paints; and Sustainable Biobased Additive for Construction Chemicals.
Raj Tanna, Founder & Managing Director of Schützen Chemical Group said, "Bio-Based Economy is the future. The future is now and we are ready”. He further added, “The recent developments at COP26, will inevitably enforce Carbon tax on unsustainable markets & industries. SCHUTZEN Chemical Group & Ravago Chemicals Turkey together are taking a big leap forward to be more sustainable.”
Commenting on the association, Mrs. Duygu Icingir of RAVAGO Chemicals Turkey said, “Innovation and sustainability is in our DNA. We always look for green solutions to promote for better environment, reduce carbon footprint in all our production facilities and have regular internal trainings on this subject. SCHUTZEN’s technology is 100% natural based solutions to reduce hazardous chemicals and water consumption in various applications such as textiles, denim manufacturing, coatings & construction. Our partnership for Turkey, will take us one step further in our path to more sustainable world for nature and humans.”
About SCHUTZEN Chemical Group
SCHUTZEN Chemical group is a diversified specialty chemical manufacturer with a clear focus to replace unsustainable chemistries, products & formulations across industries using our innovative patented polymer Chemistries.
At SCHUTZEN we are committed towards the SDG set out by the UN. We work actively to Research & Develop novel applications for our innovative polymer & we also work closely with many recognizable customers closely to provide technical service to assist them in affecting change in their applications, formulations & processes which enables them to move quickly from unsustainable to sustainable chemistries.
Schützen has launched the world’s first process to Dye & Achieve Wash-Down Effects using Pigments & Reactive Dyestuff. This process eliminates 100% Indigo Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Sodium Hydrosulfite & Sodium Hydroxide & reduces water demand by ~ 80%. Schutzen also offers unique 100% Quat Free, EO/PO Free, Silicone Free, Fatty amine Free Fabric Softeners. They have also launched first of 100% Bio-Soaping agents, Free of Pyridine, Phosphonates & Acrylic Co-Polymers. This Soaping agent allows for results in only 3 baths.
About Ravago Chemicals
Ravago Chemicals is the go-to partner for the chemical industry. We deliver high quality chemical materials and specialty additives to more than 18.000 customers. We have a global network of recognized supply partners that offer leading and innovative products in all regions. Our business is far more than distribution of materials. We provide value added service with our own production and lab facilities, our in-house expertise and continuous focus on safety and reliability. Therefore, we are able to develop and provide specific formulations and solutions for our valued customers. We are a flexible organization and we value operational discretion and human modesty.
Our technically trained sales force has long-term experience. With our comprehensive product portfolio and excellent supplier relations, we strive to be a solution provider for the technical issues you may encounter. We provide tailor-made services such as mixing, blending, repacking and specialized local storage. Ravago Chemicals offers an extensive product portfolio for Industrial and Specialty Chemicals in a wide range of applications, such as construction, asphalt, paints, adhesives, textile, care (home care, industrial cleaning, personal care), polymers, water treatment and life sciences (food, feed, pharma).
