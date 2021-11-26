THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (11 bills)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Suspensions (13 bills)

H.R. 2930 – Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Natural Resources) H.R. 4352 – To amend the Act of June 18, 1934, to reaffirm the authority of the Secretary of the Interior to take land into trust for Indian Tribes, and for other purposes (Rep. McCollum – Natural Resources) H.R. 897 – Agua Caliente Land Exchange Fee to Trust Confirmation Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Natural Resources) H.R. 2074 – Indian Buffalo Management Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources) H.R. 3531 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources) H.R. 4706 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Rep. Gonzales – Natural Resources) H.R. 5720 – Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Ross – Judiciary) H.R. 5677 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code (Rep. Dean – Judiciary) H.R. 5679 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code (Rep. Jones – Judiciary) H.R. 5695 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code (Rep. Issa – Judiciary) H.R. 5705 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code (Rep. Bentz – Judiciary) H.R. 5961 – To make revisions in title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary) H.R. 5982 – To make revisions in title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Fischbach – Judiciary)

Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY22

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible