Democratic Leadership Statement on Recent Islamophobic Comments by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi,

Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries , and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar issued this joint statement condemning recent Islamophobic and racist comments, as well as a fictionalized incident, from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert:

“Racism and bigotry of any form, including Islamophobia, must always be called out, confronted and condemned in any place it is found. This is particularly true in the halls of Congress, which are the very heart of our democracy.

“Congresswoman Boebert’s repeated, ongoing and targeted Islamophobic comments and actions against another Member of Congress, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, are both deeply offensive and concerning. This language and behavior are far beneath the standard of integrity, dignity and decency with which the Constitution and our constituents require that we act in the House. We call upon Congresswoman Boebert to fully retract these comments and refrain from making similar ones going forward.

“Leader McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous. We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront racism.”