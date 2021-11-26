Rotharium – a voucher for everyone
Rotharium has again achieved new success. The reason for this is the ever-increasing acceptance of the token as a voucher by international companies.
"The collaboration with the trading platform Bittrex Global aims to make Rotharium even better known and make it accessible to even more buyers. Stay tuned for more”, ”VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2017 Tomislav Matić founded the company Crypto Future which shortly thereafter became one of the few companies that successfully carried out an ICO – Initial Coin Offering. The Rotharium cryptocurrency was released at the ICO, which has already been traded on the Stex and Uniswap crypto exchanges.
Rotharium has proved in the last three and a half years that it can withstand all turbulences of the crypto market and that it is a cryptocurrency that has not suffered major declines. Rotharium has thus created a good basis for further development.
Crypto Future, as developer of the Rotharium cryptocurrency, is working constantly on other projects to improve its use and make it more accessible and more attractive to buy. One of the projects is for example the app “Rotharium Food”, that shows for every registered product in supermarkets where it comes from and how it was made.
In September this year, the companies Crypto Future and Kurant GmbH finally joined forces to create great things for the cryptomarket: In addition to Bitcoins and Co. the Austrian cryptocurrency Rotharium will be added soon on the company’s Bitcoin machines. The last tests are already running. And it didn´t take long for the next step: to trade Rotharium on the Bittrex Global Platform.
“For the company Crypto Future, as the developer of the Rotharium token, it was important to find a secure and a strong crypto trading platform that also complies with European guidelines in dealing with cryptocurrencies. With the Bittrex Global exchange headquartered in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) a partner has been found who follows clear regulatory rules and is accessible to customers worldwide. Also, this platform is a very well-known and secure crypto trading platform.
For projects like Rotharium it offers the ideal access to the international audience and has a variety of interesting projects listed so that the right trading pairs can be found for small and large traders. The collaboration with the trading platform Bittrex Global aims to make Rotharium even better known and make it accessible to even more buyers. However, this is just the beginning. Further major projects will be implemented this year. Stay tuned”, says the founder of Crypto Future and developer of Rotharium, Tomislav Matić.
