Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center Launches Annual Giving Campaign
As part of recently-announced partnership with 301 Digital Media, East Tennessee based non-profit aiming to set a new record during Giving Tuesday 2021
MAARC is a true grassroots rescue that currently operates on a 100% volunteer basis and with an annual operating budget of less than $200,000.”MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, or MAARC, today announces the launch of their 2021 Giving Tuesday annual giving and fundraising campaign. In the lead-up to #GivingTuesday, the "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world", the MAARC team is going all-out, working to reach new donors and prospective pet parents, while activating their current supporters across social media, digital media, and email marketing channels.
— Jennifer Eanes
Jennifer Eanes, the founder and executive director of MAARC, a 100% volunteer-run non-profit charity, expresses excitement for this year’s fundraising efforts: “We’re always blown away by the generosity of the community each and every day, and have already begun to see an uptick in the number of annual donations received year-over-year.”
Eanes continued: “MAARC is a true grassroots rescue that currently operates on a 100% volunteer basis and with an annual operating budget of less than $200,000. Not only does every penny count -- but this is really a make-or-break time of year for us. MAARC has been able to serve nearly 800 dogs in the East Tennessee area in the past year through donations alone.”
As part of their own charitable giving initiative, 301 Digital Media is providing the MAARC team access to best-in-class marketing and media agency services, as well as strategic consulting to the MAARC board of directors. “As we look to grow awareness of MAARC throughout the greater Maryville-Alcoa region, we’re incredibly excited about the early results we’ve seen working with the 301 Digital Media team,” said Annette Dekanich, a long-time MAARC volunteer and board member.
In addition to annual giving and traditional fundraising, MAARC is leveraging local-employer charitable match programs, the recently-announced Facebook Giving Tuesday $8,000,000 matching donation program, the community support and amplification of our fundraising messages across social media, and a variety of other tactics to help set an annual giving record.
For more information about MAARC, visit maarcadopt.org.
For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia.com.
About the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC)
The Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, or MAARC, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2018 with a vision of creating a No Kill community for cats and dogs in Alcoa and Maryville. MAARC’s founding mission is to find every animal a safe and happy home. MAARC is a true grassroots rescue that currently operates on a 100% volunteer basis and with an annual operating budget of less than $200,000. MAARC makes every effort to avoid euthanasia by following the Best Friends Animal Society no-kill practices and the No Kill Equation. The non-profit pulls animals from the Maryville City Animal Shelter, and provides complete vetting and daily caretaking for them until they are adopted. In the past year, MAARC has served approximately 600 dogs and cats and rehomed over 1400 total since 2018.
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service performance marketing agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency but as an extension of their client’ teams. Offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time, 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
Sandi Legeman
301 Digital Media
press@301digitalmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other