Maryville Alcoa Animal Shelter Selects 301 Digital Media as Agency of Record and Strategic Partner

Since every dollar raised from donations goes directly to animal care, this alliance will allow MAARC to expand community outreach at zero administrative costs.”MARYVILLE, TN, US, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 301 Digital Media today announces their designation as the official Agency of Record for the East Tennessee-based nonprofit Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC), part of a larger pro bono strategic collaboration between the two organizations.
301 Digital Media will provide the 100% volunteer-run MAARC access to best-in-class marketing and media agency services and consulting to the MAARC board of directors, as MAARC looks to grow awareness of their emerging brand throughout the greater East Tennessee region.
Leading the charge for 301 Digital Media is Jennifer Eanes, the company’s Social and Digital Marketing Specialist, who joined the agency in early 2021. Uniquely positioned to lead this effort, Jenn is also the executive director of MAARC, having founded the nonprofit organization in 2018. “I am extremely proud to be leading this partnership for 301 Digital Media. Everyone on the team is an avid animal lover, rescue pet owner, and supports MAARC's mission of a no-kill community. Since every dollar raised from donations goes directly to animal care, this alliance will allow MAARC to expand community outreach at zero administrative costs.” said Eanes.
301 Digital Media SVP and partner, Sandi Legeman, was instrumental in bringing Eanes and MAARC to the company after volunteering for the organization. Legeman explained: “I was blown away by what the volunteers who run the grassroots effort have been able to do with limited resources and a shoestring budget. I’m looking forward to being able to deploy the entire company’s expertise to help support this amazing organization.”
Legeman continued: “Charities like MAARC do such amazing work in support of our local communities. But the one thing that charities and nonprofits often lack are marketing resources to take their organizations to the next level. From marketing to branding expertise and beyond, we’re excited to be more than just an agency partner, but a true extension of the MAARC team.”
Based in Nashville, the global pandemic created a new decentralised work opportunity for 301 Digital Media, allowing Legeman to build a growing team closer to her roots in the Knoxville, Tennessee area. As part of this expansion, Legeman is committed to establishing a regional presence for 301 Digital Media, and to position the company as a champion of the community and premiere agency of choice for businesses and nonprofits of all types in East Tennessee.
About the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (MAARC)
The Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center, or MAARC, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2018 with a vision of creating a No Kill community for cats and dogs in Alcoa and Maryville. MAARC’s founding mission is to find every animal a safe and happy home. MAARC is a true grassroots rescue that currently operates on a 100% volunteer basis and with an annual operating budget of less than $200,000. MAARC makes every effort to avoid euthanasia by following the Best Friends Animal Society no kill practices and the No Kill Equation, and pulls animals from the Maryville City Animal Shelter, provides complete vetting and cares for them until they are adopted. In the past year, MAARC has served approximately 600 dogs and cats and rehomed over 1400 total since 2018.
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients’ team, offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time, 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
