Phoenix Water Damage Services Uses High Quality Moisture Meters
Moisture meters are the first line of defense when evaluating water damage in residential or commercial properties.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A moisture meter is an essential tool that is used in water damage restoration jobs to find moisture in your structure materials. Phoenix Water Damage Services technicians rely on moisture meters to identify possible problems and damage to structures from moisture buildup. These meters are also used to avoid mold growth which is important as mold has the potential to cause health problems for you and your family. They can find moisture in floors, cabinets and other furnishings which will help to avoid warping, bubbling, and cracking reducing the cost and time of restoration work needed. Moisture meters will continue to be used throughout the whole restoration process to check the drying out progress and will be the final confirmation that all excess water has been removed.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here. Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.
About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.
This video demonstrates Phoenix Water Damage Services extracting standing water from a basement.