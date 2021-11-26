Travel Advisory: Lanes Shifting and New Sidewalk Opening on Broadway Bridge Over I-95 in Providence

As part of the rehabilitation of the Broadway Bridge over I-95 in downtown Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all travel lanes on Broadway to the eastbound side of the bridge on Monday night, November 29. At the same time, RIDOT will open a newly built sidewalk on this same side of the bridge, eliminating a lengthy pedestrian detour that had been in place since June.

The new lane shift will allow RIDOT to replace the sidewalk on the westbound side of the bridge. That work is scheduled to be done in the spring. However, RIDOT's project management team is working with the contractor to complete this work sooner, possibly by the end of this year, depending on favorable weather conditions.

This traffic pattern change does not affect travel on I-95.

The Broadway Bridge is 57 years old, carries approximately 15,000 vehicles per day and is only one rating point from becoming structurally deficient. The bridge is part of the $18.5 million Bridge Group 1 Providence project which includes rehabilitation of the nearby Eddy Street Bridge and the Broad Street, Westminster Street and Washington Street overpasses on I-95. The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.