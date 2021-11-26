2021’s Sustainable Holiday Shopping Season Kicks off at Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet’s Black Friday Sale
Up to 25% Off of Select Upscale Resale Collections Black Friday Only – 20% off Saturday and Sunday
I love owning a business for women to visit and spend as much time as they need to find that special unique gift for themselves or someone special.”ORANGE, CT, USA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of fashion is thrifting and upcycling. As the styles from the past make a come-back, curated collections make the shopping experience easier so customers can feel good about buying sustainably without the hassle of rummaging through piles of clothing.
The shift to thrift has made the passion for fashion compatible with reducing the global carbon footprint. Choosing secondhand over fast fashion is the cornerstone of building an ethical wardrobe. According to Renee Mizrahi, owner of Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet, “As much fun as it is to own a resale clothing boutique, I also know how important the business is to the goal of becoming more sustainable for our environment. The fashion and clothing industry creates huge amounts of waste every year around the world-and I feel good about doing my part to help reduce, reuse and recycle the most fun part of being a woman-dressing up or down and having fun while doing it.”
Holiday shoppers can also make a positive environmental and social impact by patronizing women and minority owned businesses. Values-aligned shoppers can vote with their dollars by supporting local small businesses and cutting out the big box middlemen.
Renee opened Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet back in 2016 in its original location, Stratford, Connecticut. She re-located her store to Orange, Connecticut in November 2018 to expand her business even further. Here, Renee was able to live out her passion by creating an eclectic store where her focus is on New, Pre-Owned, Vintage, Funky and One-of-a-Kind treasures for everyone. Renee’s Resale is a boutique that features women’s clothing and accessories including high-end designer products, business wear, casual and fun fashions. A full-service head to toe boutique, luxury items are bought out for consignment.
For those who prefer to order online, Renee hosts an Instagram Live event (@renees.resale.outlet) every Sunday at 4:30pm EST. The “Virtual Vintage Vibe Show” features vintage clothing and accessories including designer items from YSL, Escada, Ferragamo, Gucci, Falchi, Sharif, Versace, Oleg Cassini, Mondi, and much more.
An hour and a half drive from New York City, Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet is hosting a Black Friday Sale all weekend long, showcasing her cutting edge style clothing, shoes, jewelry and purses. The entire store (with exceptions) will be 25% off on Friday from 11am-6pm. Saturday (11am-6pm) and Sunday (12-4pm) the discount will be 20%.
Renee's Resale Clothing Outlet is located at 220 Indian River Rd, Orange, CT 06477 · (475) 422-9977
For more information, visit the website: https://www.reneesresaleclothingoutlet.com/ and Instagram @renees.resale.outlet
Renee's Resale Clothing Outlet Black Friday Preview