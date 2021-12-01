Support the Christmas Toy Drive in Brantford and Burlington
Support the toy drive in association with McMaster Children's HospitalBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Nation Canada is once again teaming up with McMaster Children’s Hospital in support of their annual Toy Drive from November 15th – December 15th, 2021. Not everything is about selling cars and it’s always important take the time to help the less fortunate members of the community. Please consider making a donation this year, as even the smallest amount can make a world of difference to a child in need.
Car Nation Canada will be accepting new and unwrapped toy donations at the dealership locations listed below.
Car Nation Direct Online Buying Center, 880 Walkers Line, Burlington
Grimsby Kia, 435 South Service Road, Grimsby
Northway Ford, 388 King George Rd, Brantford
Unique Chrysler, 915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
Anyone wanting to make a cash donation should do so directly to the charity at https://www.hamiltonhealth.ca/donate. McMaster Children's hospital is doing a wonderful thing by providing the community with the opportunity of fulfilling their patient's wish list. All toys will be put in quarantine upon delivery on December 15th to ensure the safety of the children this Christmas. Ultimately, thanks for continued support in this endeavor and for helping to make the holiday season a little brighter for one more child.
McMaster Children’s Hospital has been providing care to children from across the region since 1988. Here, patients ranging in age from infancy to 17 receive care through a family-centered approach that accounts for the child’s emotional, mental and physical well-being.
The hospital is home to the fastest-growing kids-only emergency department in Ontario, one of Canada’s most advanced neonatal intensive care units, and a range of programs and clinics with unique expertise in a number of areas including children’s cancer, digestive diseases, and mental health. Car Nation Canada has been in support of the toy drive for many years in a row now and will continue to do so for years to come.
