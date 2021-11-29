spotivity Mic Drop Challenge

Mic Drop Challenge Landing Page

spotivityTM Mobile App partners with Hip Hop legends and up and comers to help Teens in the Search for Meaningful After-School Activities

The spotivity app helps all teens to access quality programming after school. With spotivity you’11 find activities and ignite your passion.” — Montana Butsch

In continual efforts to help more teens more of the time - spotivity is excited to announce Project Hip-Hop Part 2 with an updated #micdropchallenge. Spotivity has leveled up and brought on award winning artists along with noted up and comers from multiple countries to push the Mic Drop Challenge to new heights! Through a brand new beat, the artists come with the funk to show and prove their skills and encourage others to join the cypher.



About Project Hip-Hop #micdropchallenge

Spotivity’s hip-hop focused rap battle promotion (#micdropchallenge) draws awareness to the benefits of out of school engagement to teens worldwide. Spearheaded by Hip Hop lifers and recent trendsetters - all have laid down a freestyle over the same beat to address the impact of afterschool programing in their lives. The public is encouraged to participate for free by using the free downloadable Tik Tok beat and test their skills against the professionals. Check out the promotion for further information at www.spotivity.com/micdropchallenge



Participants

Craig G famed battle rapper, is well known as one of the original members of the historical Juice Crew, lead writer for the battle verses used by Eminem’s opponents in the film 8 Mile, and recently participated in the highly anticipated Verzuz battle between KRS ONE and Big Daddy Kane

Sadat X founding member of the hugely influential group Brand Nubian and is now a noted solo artist.

DJ Yoda, a multi-award winning DJ and Producer located in London who has worked with noted artists Dr. Dre, Banksy, Biz Markie, and Danger Mouse to name a few.

Eso Tre, founding member of famed underground Los Angeles hip hop group Substance Abuse.

DJ Robert Smith, multiple award winning Berliner is 1/2 of the duo Smith&Smart.

DJ EF, Lebanese DJ kicked off his music career in 2000 due to crushing his guest DJ spot at Berlin’s Am To Pm.

DJ Marc Hype, twice the winner of the the German ITF championships (98 & 99). He has collaborated and recorded with artists like the Juice Crew legend Masta Ace and Souls Of Mischief to name a few.

DJ Callie Ban, Queens, NY, native, works closely with world-renowned DJ Marley Marl as fellow Juice Crew member and is currently Craig G’s DJ.

Isis – Imon, a/k/a “Icy Hot” recently graduated from NYC’s Talented Unlimited High School and is an up and coming teen in the rap game.

Copywrite, underground artist from Columbus, Ohio who emerged from the underground scene in 1998 along with his group “MHz”.



Spotivity Background

spotivity’s goal is simple: more teens in more programs more of the time. spotivity is a free app that supports all teens to find programs that maximize their time, creativity, imagination, and dreams. We have collaborated with a research institution (Utah State University) to help ensure teens and parents can make better-informed decisions and remove luck from the decision process. Not only do we provide greater visibility of available options, but we also provide solutions thanks to our novel Pocket Genie Tool. The immediate current benefits of the free app include:

• Personal insight into each users personality

• Identification of activities that Maximize personal characteristics as well as address personal weaknesses

• The ability to find activities and college majors that match teens specific personalities

• The ability to interact with all teen users of spotivity via the internal user forum

• Upcoming: College Identification and Career Identification



About spotivity

Chicago-based spotivity, a Founder Institute Portfolio Company, is spearheaded by 1871 member Montana Butsch.

For more information, please visit www.spotivity.com or call (312) 342 5241. Older Spotivity-specific press releases can be found HERE

Founder Montana Butsch started his involvement in afterschool when he founded the non-profit Chicago Training Center in 2006. Media attention has come from NBC Chicago, Vocalo, Enterprising Oxford, Technori, Discover Grey, Tasty Trade, St. Edmund Hall, American Inno, Built In, 1871, Oxford University, etc...

