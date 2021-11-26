Zaythemusic and Jayywallin Magnetize with the Latest EP "The Chosen Ones"

Zaythemusic and Jayywallin joined forces to excite and inspire fans with their latest EP, "The Chosen Ones," available on all platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn, New York-based producer Zaythemusic launches a four-track project titled "The Chosen Ones" in collaboration with the music artist Jayywallin. Inspiring and dynamic, "The Chosen Ones" is derived from the belief that Zaythemusic and Jayywallin were chosen by God to be great in the music industry.Known for producing music meant to get your body moving and eardrums excited, Zaythemusic went to school for audio engineering and music production in 2016. Afterward, in 2017, he interned at New York City's top audio and visual production facility called Lounge Studios. Lounge Studios is a four-room professional recording studio that houses some of the finest recording gear and is home to the industry's finest recording and mixing engineers. The facilities feature the highest quality sound and offered Zaythemusic the perfect foundation and training that he has incorporated into the quality and sound of his music today. During this internship, his passion for music production heightened, and he was confident of his calling.Versatile and talented, Zaythemusic and Jayywallin have cultivated an inseparable bond rooted in music and their sights set on the future. "The Chosen Ones" is an eardrum motivation designed to become an influencing and driving force encouraging all to pursue their dreams and believe they too are God's chosen ones."The Chosen Ones" is available on all major platforms , including Spotify . Fans can learn more about Zaythemusic and Jayywallin on their Instagram.About ZaythemusicZaythemusic hails from Brooklyn, New York. While studying music engineering and production, he embraced music and pursued his passion with the belief that God picked him to showcase his talents. Poised to carve a path in the music industry, "The Chosen Ones" will inspire and command your attention.