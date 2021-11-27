Obsidium (OBS) Announces Launch of Ecosystem and Tokens for Creating and Establishing Assets on Metaverse and NFTs
EINPresswire.com/ -- The governance token for zero initial supply and Serverless Cross-Chain Layer-2 Ecosystem is built on Binance Smart Chain to promote simplification of processes and offer multiple apps for achieving several activities.
Obsidium (OBS) announces its ecosystem and token designed with the tools to trade using modern technology. The ecosystem is a serverless cross-chain layer-2 solution that fuels the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs, and other apps. Users can create assets, and NFT that will be available on the metaverse and traded using the OBS token.
With liquidity of 35%, an initial market cap under 200.000$, and a total supply of 14,500,000, crypto enthusiasts, NFT creators, and technology investors have a tremendous opportunity to build their portfolio and prepare to take part in the revolution that is to come. OBS focuses on metaverse applications with rich features like swapping, voting, options, fee delegation, fundraising, loot, locking, royalty, and staking.
Using a serverless architecture on cloud platforms like Azure, AWS, GCP, users can be confident of smooth operation, fast and easy exchange, and powerful resources that ensure seamless operations. In addition, fees on token sales will be 6% and only for the first 6 months, after which transaction fees will be 0%.
Anyone can become part of this great innovation and set the stage for a greater financial future. Obsidium is having its Initial Dex Offering (IDO), allowing everyone to sign up, get whitelisted, and have the chance to purchase the OBS token. The official launch of the OBS DEX is 21st December
2021, on the Binance Smart Chain, with the initial price set at $0.12.
Obsidium is already on its way to becoming one of the most potent governance tokens with a target of more than 1 billion users in the coming years. The people behind it are a team of very creative and highly committed people driven by passion and the desire to use technology to transform people's lives. With the simple press of a button, users can scan any assets into 4d, tokenomizate them, and transfer, buy, and sell anything on the metaverse anywhere.
For more information, please visit www.obsidium.io
About Obsidium
Obsidium is a governance token for zero initial supply and the serverless cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem, built on Binance Smart Chain. They are focused on the metaverse and NFT, with an ultra-low market cap and a focus on NFTs and the metaverse, making it one of the most promising projects for creating, trading, and buying digital assets.
Social Media Pages
Telegram: https://t.me/obsidium_chat
Twitter: https://twitter.com/obsidium_cc
Media Relations
contact@obsidium.io