MedLock Compliant Packaging Solutions Specializes in Cannabis and Pharmaceutical Packaging for Canadians

MedLock offers complaint packaging, ensuring public health and safety with a specialized focus on Health Canada and FDA compliance.MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more and more studies coming out pointing to its benefits, sales of CBD and cannabis products have become one of the fastest-growing industries currently, with brands hurrying to make their mark. Packaging is an essential and often daunting and expensive task for new brands trying to breakthrough. MedLock Complaint Packaging Solutions is pleased to be at the forefront of compliant-friendly packaging for this booming industry. They are packaging experts, and along with their high-quality control standards, the finished product is guaranteed to be a one-stop hit.
All MedLock products are made and designed to comply with federal regulatory standards and initiatives, including the LiquidMedLock (pharmaceutical) and CannaLock (cannabis) product lines. Both lines have introduced an entire range of high-quality, FDA-approved packaging solutions that come in multiple forms and sizes for various doses.
What differentiates MedLock from most other packaging suppliers is the company’s commitment to building up its community. Medlock values inclusion, diversity, and sustainability and is a proud sponsor of Cannabis for Children International. MedLock prides itself on advocating that anyone who requires cannabis as medicine should have equal access without fear of incrimination.
MedLock’s production process is sustainable as well, working towards carbon neutralization and reducing its carbon footprint. MedLock’s expertise, combined with the sustainable innovation of their manufacturers, positions the company to provide the packaging that cannabis consumers expect from the industry.
MedLock’s head office, based in Ontario, CA, is pursuing ISO 14001 certification, which specifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organization can use to enhance its environmental performance. ISO 14001:2015 is intended for an organization seeking to manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability.
