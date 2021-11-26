Blood Testing Technologies Market is Expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2021–2030
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global blood testing technologies market is provided
According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blood Testing Technologies Market By Type (Complete Blood Count (CBC), Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP), Tests To Assess Heart Disease Risk, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Homes): Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Testing of blood is one of the oldest and most widely used techniques to rule out the presence of any disease. Blood tests are used to assure the biochemical and physiological well-being of humans. They are also used to confirm the proper functioning of vital organs such as liver, kidney and thyroid and to understand the effectiveness of given therapeutics. The technological innovations along with consistent demand for better blood testing technologies have intensified the global competition. The market is growing owing to the burgeoning demand for point-of-care and minimally invasive testing devices.
The global blood testing technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Complete Blood Count (CBC), Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) such as blood glucose test, electrolyte test, and kidney test; blood enzyme tests such as Troponin and Creatine Kinase; tests to assess heart disease risk such as lipoprotein panel and cholesterol test and blood clotting tests; and others such as Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR).
Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens AG., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alere Inc. and Medtronic plc.
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Blood Testing Technologies Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
✦It offers Blood Testing Technologies Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Blood Testing Technologies Market growth.
