Hot Melt Adhesives to Witness High Demand Owing to Increasing Usage Across End-Use Industries

Hot Melt Adhesives

The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market was estimated to be USD 8.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.3 % during 2021 -2027

Hot melts are capable of bonding various substrates such as plastics, metals, rubbers, glass, wood, ceramics. As a result, a significant rise in their demand has been witnessed for DIY applications.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The factors driving the demand for hot melt adhesive are; its increasing use in end-use industries such as packaging, construction, electronics, automotive, textile and hygiene, among others and the growing popularity of thermoplastic polyurethane hot melts owing to their high resistance, strength and superior flexibility.

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global hot melt adhesives market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers hot melt adhesives market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027. The hot melt adhesives report provides market outlook, revenue, sales, market trends, opportunities for growth in the market, strategic decisions by the key market players, and market shares among other details. The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the hot melt adhesives market.



Regional coverage:

North America held the major share of the hot melt adhesives market in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The high rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily due to significant increase in construction activities in developing economies. Geographically, the report has segmented the global market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the market include: DowDuPont, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Bostik Inc., American Chemical Inc., Westlake Chemical Corporation among others. The report provides business overview, product and service offerings, financial overview, strategic developments related to mazor market players in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected CAGR for the global hot melt adhesives market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global hot melt adhesives market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for hot melt adhesives performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global adhesives industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global hot melt adhesives market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global hot melt adhesives market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global hot melt adhesives market?

