Organic Cotton Mart Launches Canvas Lunch Bags

One of the nation’s finest companies selling 100 percent certified cotton products has unveiled a new product.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today announced the official launch of its Canvas Lunch Bags.

“Made from cotton and built to last, Organic Cotton Mart's reusable canvas lunch bag is designed to look great and help you reduce the number of bags you are using on a daily basis,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products.

Emmanuel explained that its new Canvas Lunch Bags are made to not just look good but to also give individuals a comfortable bag that they can use and reuse for their lunches or the lunches of anyone in their family.

“This canvas lunch bag is designed to fit whatever you need with comfort and style,” Emmanuel stressed before adding, “Features like the reinforced cutout handle and snap button enclosure make packing and carrying easy. The large opening makes packing a breeze and you can also fold the bag down extra small for simple storage.”

The company spokesman reiterated that Organic Cotton Mart’s products are made of 100 percent GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

“If you are looking for a reusable canvas bag that looks and feels different, then look no further than this bag from Organic Cotton Mart,” Emmanuel said. “Our bag has a number of key features focused on making it comfortable, easy to use, and designed to keep up with you and your healthy, active lifestyle.”

Unlike other tote bags and reusable bags, Emmanuel pointed out, “this canvas bag is strong and tear-resistant. Whether the bag is for the office or the schoolyard, it is designed to last.”

In addition, the Canvas Lunch Bags feature a snap button closure, making sure the contents stay put with a strong and simple snap enclosure.

“This canvas lunch bag has a snap button that is easy to open and close but will prevent your lunch from spilling out,” Emmanuel said. “Plus, reinforced cutout handles make carrying this bag extra comfortable and extra easy.”

Organic Cotton Mart also offers reusable cotton produce bags to other farms and stores that are willing to purchase them at a wholesale price. For its wholesalers, the company provides a discounted rate as well as free shipping US-wide. Its cotton bags are made from 100 percent certified organic cotton. They are reusable, washable, foldable, and made from natural cotton without any dye or bleach.

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags.

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

Contact Details:

487 Lendall Ln

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

United States