Silver Alert - Judy Carol Smith active

Judy Carol Smith, 69-years-old, 5' 02", 155lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, and no last known clothing description. Last seen driving a red 2010 Ford Explorer bearing AZ/JMA1VA. Smith was last seen in the area of N Arizola Rd and Florence Blvd, from Banner Casa Grande hospital after dropping-off her husband at 1030 a.m. on 11/25/21. Smith was to pick up her husband at Banner and never arrived. This is the jurisdiction of Pinal County Sherriff's Office.