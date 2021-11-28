Best Dedicated Server Hosting, VPS, and More Cyber Monday Deals By HOSTNOC
ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Canada, one of the leading server hosting providers HostNOC has just unveiled exciting new server/hosting deals for CYBER MONDAY 2021. To ensure small businesses won’t have to compromise on speed and ultimate performance, HOSTNOC is offering upto 50% discount across its entire solution portfolio. Moreover, you can also avail an extra 25% discount by entering the coupon code “CYBERMONDAY25”.
HOSTNOC is giving startups and small businesses equal opportunity by making top shelf hardware accessible at an affordable price. Now, even a small business can buy the best IT solutions.
HOSTNOC - HOSTNOC is a reliable IT solution provider which is bringing premium IT solutions in the reach of every business. Irrespective of whether you are a small business with basic needs or large scale enterprise with complex requirements, HOSTNOC diverse IT solutions portfolio have something for everyone. Can’t manage your own IT infrastructure? HOSTNOC’s managed services can save your day. Our team of seasoned IT professionals handle everything efficiently.
Why HOSTNOC Should Be Your Top Choice?
● Unmatched performance
● Pocket friendly plans
● 99.99% SLA backed uptime guarantee
● 24/7 customer support
● Daily backup
● Security monitoring
● DDoS Protection
HOSTNOC Plans
● Dedicated servers for as low at $19.59 per month
● Web hosting for as low as $3.74 per month
● Server management services from $74.99 per month
● VPS server for as cheap as $5.58 per month
● Managed cloud services from as low as $11.25 per month
● Managed WordPress hosting for as low as $11.25 per month
● Business VPN for as low as $11.99 per month
HOSTNOC Services
1. Dedicated server
2. VPS server
3. Web hosting
4. Server management
5. Managed cloud
6. Managed WordPress
7. Virtual Private Network
Dedicated Server - Who does not want to delight their customers by providing a smooth user experience? Ironically, very few businesses actually manage to achieve this goal. Big brands with big budgets can easily afford the best IT infrastructure which helps them deliver an exceptional user experience but small businesses can’t afford to pay the premium price.
HOSTNOC is ditching this concept by making technology accessible for the masses. At HOSTNOC, delivering an unparalleled experience is our top priority which is why we cherry pick top-shelf hardware to deliver exceptional performance consistently. Moreover, you can get all that without putting a big dent in your bank account. This is your chance to get upto 50% OFF on your IT bill. If that was not good enough, you can avail additional 25% discount. To explore our dedicated server packages, click here.
VPS Server - Finding the right balance between price and performance is not easy. HOSTNOC VPS server takes the pain out of this process by offering a perfect middle ground. This means that you can enjoy consistently good performance without paying the premium price tag. VPS server is even more accessible thanks to HOSTNOC cyber monday deals. Now, you can get a VPS server at a fraction of the cost. Take advantage of upto 25% discount offered by HOSTNOC and additional 25% off on signup.
Web Hosting - Have a new website or want to migrate your existing site to a new hosting provider? HOSTNOC’s web hosting plans are designed to offer reliability and support your website needs. No more downtime, delays or interruptions; HOSTNOC can offer you an uninterrupted experience.
Make the most of 25% OFF offered by HOSTNOC this Cyber Monday. Slash your bill even further by availing an extra 25% discount by using the coupon code.
Managed Cloud - Managing your cloud infrastructure requires higher degrees of technical knowledge. Sadly, not every business who has migrated to the cloud has it. That is why they struggle to realize the full potential of cloud technologies. HOSTNOC managed cloud services can put all these worries to rest. Our managed cloud services offer businesses the perks of high availability, security, flexibility and scalability.
Our cloud experts are well versed in the art of managing public, private and hybrid cloud and help you deliver the best ROI for your cloud investment. Best of all, you can sign up for HOSTNOC’s managed cloud services right now and get upto 25% discount on this Cyber Monday plus 25% more on signup. For more information on managed cloud packages, click here.
Managed WordPress - Ensuring high availability and uptime for your WordPress website, installing regular updates, managing WordPress security and offering customer support can take its toll. That is why it is highly recommended that you outsource your WordPress management to a third party vendor. HOSTNOC is giving away a 25% discount on managed WordPress services this Cyber Monday. Look at HOSTNOC’s WordPress management plans by clicking on this link.
Virtual Private Network - If data privacy and security is your biggest concern and you want to browse the web anonymously, business VPS is a great choice. It not only helps you access geo-restricted content but also gives you the peace of mind that you are not being watched and tracked when browsing the web. This Cyber Monday, you can get our business VPN at 25% OFF as well as additional 25% off on signup. What’s more, you won’t have to experience any slowdowns either with HOSTNOC business VPN.
