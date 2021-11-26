Digital Interventions Are A Recent Trend In The Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market

Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical service providers are using technology-based interventions to aid in the treatment of substance abuse patients. Technology is used to deliver interventions via digital platform with an intention to treat substance use disorders by providing emotional, decisional or behavioral support for physical and mental health problems. These technology-based interventions include internet technology mediated therapy, web-based self-help interventions and virtual therapeutic software. Also, self-guided and web-based education interventions are enabling people to access information about specific symptoms, diagnosis of condition effect on patient health and treatments, provide communication between a therapist and patient through the internet. For instance, major hospitals offering technology-based interventions for substance abuse disorders include Mayo Clinic, Texas Medical Center, Johns Hopkins, The London Clinic, American Hospital and Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Autism and Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) cases are increasing in most parts of the world. ADHD is defined by impaired functioning in the areas of attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity and autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired social interaction, verbal and non-verbal communication, and restricted and repetitive behavior. According a report by Australian Autism ADHD foundation, one in every 20 children across the USA is expected to be diagnosed with ASD by 2020. Increasing incidences of mental issues is expected to drive this market growth going forward.

North America was the largest region in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market, accounting for 63% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region, accounting for 19% of the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market.

The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market size is expected to grow from $73.73 billion in 2020 to $77.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth of the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is expected to reach $95.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market are National Health Service, Universal Health Services, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Genesis Healthcare.

TBRC’s global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market report is segmented by type into residential mental health & intellectual disability facilities, substance abuse centers, by end user gender into male, female, by type of expenditure into public, private.

Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2021 is segmented by type into residential mental health & intellectual disability facilities, substance abuse centers, by end user gender into male, female, by type of expenditure into public, private.

