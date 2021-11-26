Personal Care Services Market Growth Rate At 8% Rises Mainly Due To Demand For Organic Products
The Business Research Company’s Personal Care Services Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personal care services market is expected to grow from $347.5 billion in 2020 to $430.6 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8%.
Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. Using locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable. Some of the organic products being utilized by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products.
Major players covered in the global personal care services industry are Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, Weight Watchers International Inc
The personal care services market consists of the sales of personal care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide appearance care services to individual consumers, including barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers and other personal care service providers.
TBRC’s global personal care market report is segmented by type into beauty salons, diet and weight reducing centers, spas & massage, other personal care services subsegments covered: hair salons, body beauty salons, nail salons, fitness centers, slimming centers, consulting services, online weight loss programs, others, salon spa, hotel spa, destination spa, medical spa, mineral/ thermal spa, others (airport spa and cruise spa), tattoo parlors, hair replacement services, other services.
Personal Care Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal care services market overview, forecast personal care services market size and growth for the whole market, personal care services market segments, and geographies, personal care services market trends, personal care services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.
