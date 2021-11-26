Kardex joins AMHSA
Kardex UK joins AMHSA, an association representing leading companies that between in the UK focused on automated handling solutions.HERTFORD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kardex Remstar UK joins AMHSA, an association representing over 60 of the sector’s leading companies that between them supply most of the automated handling equipment purchased in the UK.
Kardex has been providing automated storage and handling solutions for more than forty years within the UK. A manufacturer who specialises in developing innovative solutions to optimise the handling and retrieval of stock for their customers. Joining the prestigious AMHSA group enables Kardex to deliver their expert automated systems and installation resources in conjunction with an organisation that fits their high standard of competency and expertise. Kardex services include system integration via automated storage, retrieval and picking systems that help maintain economic growth through operational efficiencies, across all industries.
“Joining AMHSA and forging stronger relationships with the organisation and other members is key in continuing to deliver the high standard of solutions and services our customers expect”. Said Aaron Thornton, Kardex Remstar Sales Director UK & Ireland “AMHSA assists in improving business operations and management practices across the UK and with our wealth of experience and knowledge in the automation space we are well placed to facilitate operational excellence going forward in 2022.”
Matthew Jones at AMHSA said “I am honoured to welcome Kardex Remstar as members of this trade association. They bring a pedigree of innovative solutions to the professional products and services offered by our members”.
About AMHSA
The Association is committed to promoting excellence in the automated material handling industry in terms of solutions, after sales support, reliability, and safety. AMHSA promotes the interests of its members, defines, and upholds best practice in the industry and aims to be a leading example of excellence. AMHSA gives access to the latest information and industry intelligence, as well as superior technical knowledge and support.
With over 60 members supplying automated solutions, conveyor systems and associated equipment, AMHSA plays a significant role in the drafting of CEN and ISO standards affecting the automated handling sector, maintaining close contact with government organisations and collaborative working with other trade associations. http://amhsa.co.uk/
About Kardex
Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog.
Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses.
The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire life cycle of a product or solution. This begins with the assessment of customer requirements and continues through planning, realisation, and maintenance of customer-specific systems. It ensures a high level of availability combined with low total cost of ownership and operation. Approximately 1,900 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1987.”
More information: www.kardex.com
debra Wilkins
Kardex Systems UK ltd
+44 1992 557237
debra.wilkins@kardex.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other