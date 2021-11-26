1st Arabia Tradeshows & eHalal.io Group Partner for the success of the Saudi International Halal Expo 2022
The Saudi International Halal Expo 2022, which is the first of its kind to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
We look forward to marketing and introducing Quality Halal Food Products from different parts of the world to the Saudi market”SINGAPORE, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi International Halal Expo 2022, which is the first of its kind to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it will serve as an outstanding platform to present the latest trends of the global Halal market and to highlight the challenges this industry face which may vary in complying with Halal regulations & standardization and to offer a great opportunity to focus on the latest innovations, research, and development within the Halal industry.
The Exhibition aims to spread and expand the awareness about the industry among the visitors by attracting major international bodies to share their knowledge and to present their researches and innovations. On a second note, the Saudi International Halal Expo 2022 aims to attract professionals from around the world, Muslims and non-Muslims to establish great business opportunities with regional & international businesses. The Saudi International Halal Expo 2022 promotes a healthy, ethical, and fairway of life in all aspects including family, society, and business interactions and transactions where anyone would be attracted to these values that transcend religion.
The organizers of the Exhibition; 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences set the Expo date to take place from 7 – 9 November 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center – RICEC. The organizers aim to secure and connect 200 local & international companies in this three-day event, welcoming over 10,000 visitors from nearly 35 countries worldwide.
1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is pleased to announce the partnership with eHalal.io Group which is believed to be an important partnership and of added value to the Saudi International Halal Expo 2022.
Mr. Bilal Al Barmawi – CEO & Managing Director of 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences said “We welcome all professionals in the Halal industry worldwide to meet, network and to share experiences in the Saudi International Halal Expo 2022, and we humbly offer this chance to all the international companies & organizations to gain a greater exposure in the Muslim hub & the fast growing consumer market of Saudi Arabia”.
Al Barmawi also added “We believe that the support of local & international partner in the Halal industry and the Food & Beverage industry is very important to us & is of great value to the Saudi International Halal Expo 2022. The success of the first edition of this event relies on all of our partners”
“We look forward to marketing and introducing Quality Halal Food Products from different parts of the world to the Saudi market,” said Mr. Irwan Shah Bin Abdullah, the Co-Founder and CTO of eHalal Group. He continued, “In addition to eHalal’ s B2B Marketplace, we’ve launched the Halal Verification process on the Ethereum Blockchain and are looking forward to introducing our Halal Quality Supply Chain Management solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.
For more details and on information on how to participate in the Saudi International Halal Expo, visit www.saudihalalexpo.com. For further details on the eHalal Blockchain Network visit the website of eHalal.io.
