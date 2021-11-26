Global Smart Lighting Market Sales is Expected to Reach $38.68 Billion by 2026 | Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications

Smart Lighting Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lighting market possesses a high growth potential, owing to the development of the energy & power industry. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in demand for smart lighting, particularly in developing regions, such as China and India, which propels the growth of the market. Moreover, companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques to provide consumers with enhanced level of autonomous technologies for various industries globally.

Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and DALI), Lighting Technology (LED, Halogen, Incandescent, Fluorescent, and CFL), and Industry Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.” A report projects that the global smart lighting market size is estimated to reach $38.68 billion by 2026. In 2019, North America dominated the market, contributing more than a 33% share of the overall revenue, followed by Europe. Emerging advancements in smart lighting; rapid adoption of residential, commercial, and industrial automation; and rise in penetration of smart infrastructure fuel the global smart lighting market growth.

The global Smart Lighting Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the Smart Lighting Market takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry.

The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

Major players profiled in the report are Acuity Brands, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc., Dialight, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Syska.

The global Smart Lighting Market share is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Smart Lighting Market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Lighting Market growth. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the Smart Lighting Market sales. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the Smart Lighting Market share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the Smart Lighting Market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the Smart Lighting Market Growth

