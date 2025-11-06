Threat Intelligence Market Size to Reach USD 43.3 Billion by 2033 - Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Growing need to secure critical infrastructure and rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks are driving the growth of the global threat intelligence market.

According to the report, the global threat intelligence industry generated $11.89 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $30.51 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032.The notable factors positively affecting the threat intelligence market include rise in the number of sophisticated cyberattacks, growing need to secure critical infrastructure, and extensive adoption of digital technologies. However, high cost associated with the threat intelligence solutions and lack of skilled professionals to operate threat intelligence platforms can hinder the market growth. However, favorable government initiatives and investments to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure along with the growing popularity of threat intelligence services offer lucrative market opportunities for the market players.Segment Overview:By vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global threat intelligence market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because they offer prompt and actionable insights into the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity threats, empowering IT professionals to proactively safeguard networks, systems, and data. However, the BFSI segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the existence of regulatory requisites, such as GDPR, and stringent industry compliance standards necessitate the implementation of robust cybersecurity measures; thereby stimulating the adoption of threat intelligence.By application, the security information and event management segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global threat intelligence market revenue, owing to the escalating volume and intricacy of cyber threats, which have rendered it imperative for organizations to harness threat intelligence data to proactively anticipate and counteract potential attacks. However, the same segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global threat intelligence revenue. This is due to the increased adoption of IoT devices by a large number of financial institutions and internet users due to high availability of suitable infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the diverse range of threats in the Asia-Pacific region which contributes to the requirement for real-time threat insights, risk reduction, and incident response. This growing demand for advanced security solutions is anticipated to contribute to the growth of threat intelligence market across the Asia-Pacific region.Key Players:The key players profiled in the threat intelligence market analysis are Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee, LLC, Broadcom, Juniper Networks, Inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Anomali, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in threat intelligence industry.

