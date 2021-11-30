5th Edition of Global Conference on Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems
Pharma 2022SINGAPORE, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Pharma 2022 organizing committee, we are overwhelmed to invite you to our upcoming hybrid event “5th Edition of Global Conference on Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems” Pharma 2022to be organized during March 28-30, 2022 in Singapore. The event is planned in hybrid format with both onsite and virtual versions.
The conference proceedings will be on the theme “Footprints of Next Generation Drug Delivery on Pharma Industry.”
The goal of this global congress is to provide a forum for academicians and researchers to share their thoughts and views on the importance of Drug Delivery and sites of action, as well as to encourage academic research excellence. This conference features a wide range of keynotes, plenary speeches, poster sessions, and career development events. It is the leading integrative forum for academics, educators, and practitioners to present and explore the most recent developments, trends, and concerns, as well as practical difficulties and solutions faced in the pharmaceutical industry.
By understanding your pharmaceutical meeting goals and objectives, we are devoted to offering the finest quality of service. We aim to provide a cost-effective, high-impact meeting that meets or exceeds your expectations in terms of relevant content from top professionals, unique, ground-breaking knowledge, and opportunities for high-level networking.
