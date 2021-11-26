Autonomous Train Technology Market Analysis by Major Companies, Segmentation, Market Dynamics & Trends 2026

Autonomous trains, also known as driverless trains, are operated automatically without any human intervention, and are monitored from the control station.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous trains, also known as driverless trains, are operated automatically without any human intervention, and are monitored from the control station. In case of any obstacle incurred in the route, a message is sent to operational control center and to the attendant on the train, to stop the train. Owing to increase in traffic congestion on road network, the need for smart and frequent trains has boosted the growth of the global market. The autonomous train technology market was valued at $5.88 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $15.57 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players:

• Alstom S.A.

• ABB

• Bombardier Transportation

• CRRC Transportation

• General Electric

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

The global autonomous train technology market segments are based on grade of automation (GoA), train type, technology, component, and region. On the basis of grade of automation, the market is fragmented into GoA 1, GoA 2, GoA 3, and GoA 4. Depending on type, it is bifurcated into passenger train and freight train. By component, it is segregated into camera, accelerometer, odometer, tachometer, radio set, and others. As per technology, autonomous train technology market categorized into CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, and PTC. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key factors that impact the autonomous train technology market growth include increase in allocation of budget for development of railways; rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport; reduction in pollution & accidents; increased passenger capacity & reliability. However, rise in possibility of hacking the system, high cost of train automation hampers the growth of the market. Further, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and increase in freight transport through train is opportunistic for the market expansion. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the autonomous train technology market during the forecast period.

In addition, around 85% stations on the automated lines are protected with the platform screen doors to ensure safety of the passengers. With the implementation of autonomous trains, the staff count can be reduced and extra space can be utilized to accumulate extra passengers on board. Furthermore, these trains consume less energy due to their superior acceleration, traction, and breaking system, resulting in the reduction of energy consumption by around 30% based on the degree of automation. Moreover, with the deployment of autonomous trains, it is easy to add a new train in the system or to remove a new train from the system without affecting the system and without waiting for train availability or staff availability. Thus, the availability of trains during off peak and night hours is possible due to increase in flexibility which drives the adoption of autonomous train technology market. For instance, the Copenhagen metro has enabled the 24/7 operation. Thus, autonomous trains are more safe, secure, flexible, and efficient as compared to traditional manually operated trains, which drives the autonomous train technology market.

Key Benefits for Autonomous Train Technology Market:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the autonomous train technology market size with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The autonomous train technology market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current growth and autonomous train technology market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

• The study comprises the autonomous train technology market opportunity, which help key players in decision making.

