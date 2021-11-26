Multi-Chain DeFi Platform, Krystal Introduces ‘SmartSwap’: Split Order Routing Algorithm to Find Best Rates for Traders Krystal’s user interface calculates a user’s expected savings if they were to route their trade through SmartSwap, in comparison to the next best option.

SmartSwap optimizes trades by splitting and routing them through multiple DEXes, to get users a better rate than one would have gotten from any single exchange.

A commendable initiative by the Krystal team to introduce a liquidity aggregator feature. We’re excited to witness Krystal’s growth as new audiences bring their trading activities onto the platform.” — Simon Kim (CEO & Managing Partner, Hashed)