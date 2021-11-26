Submit Release
AgassizBC.com - An innovative step towards improving our local supply chain while promoting local business and industry

Same-Day delivery comes to the Country!

Locally owned solar powered vegetable farm is addressing supply chain issues and invigorating Agassiz's local economy with AgassizBC.com.

AgassizBC.com stocks selected “big city” items including Agritech and Solar Energy right here in Agassiz.”
— Brad Oleksy - Owner / Inventor, Solar Mountain Farms

AGASSIZ, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain issues are occurring both locally and worldwide, putting pressure on consumers to find things they need and want, in a timely and cost-effective manner. Small businesses have been hit hardest during this pandemic especially in small towns like Agassiz. Businesses have closed during this difficult time. AgassizBC.com is one small business owner’s attempt to ease the pressure.

AgassizBC.com stocks selected “big city” items including Agritech and Solar Energy right here in Agassiz. Items listed as ‘in stock” will be delivered the same day, with a smile.

AgassizBC.com is also promoting local businesses through gift cards from participating businesses. Shopping at AgassizBC.com grows the local economy, supports friends & neighbours, and eases road congestion because who wants to sit in traffic?

Contact: Brad Oleksy; Owner / Inventor; solarmountainfarms@gmail.com; 604-798-8825

