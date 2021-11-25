The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries Congrats its 2021 Supplier Award Winners and Announces New Board
The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) held its second virtual AGM & Awards Event on Nov 25 with participation from its 248 member companies.PICKERING , ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 OCNI Supplier Excellence Awards were presented to five OCNI member companies by OCNI President and CEO Ron Oberth. “I am proud to recognize OCNI member companies for their achievements exemplifying the strength and depth of Canada’s nuclear supply chain.” said Ron in announcing the winners:
“Balance Means Business” Award: X-energy Canada for helping the nuclear industry to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and for being a leader in demonstrating the value of gender diversity in enhancing business excellence.
“Customer Service” Award: Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc. for consistently exceeding customer expectations and building a distinguished reputation based on a track record of solutions for customers in the nuclear energy sector.
“Innovation” Award: Brotech Precision CNC for developing an innovative robotic process automation system to review and approve documents with speed, productivity, and management oversight for the Canadian nuclear industry.
“Innovation” Award: L3Harris Technologies for three years of in-depth research and technical development of the first-of-a-kind, real-time simulation of a Generation IV molten salt reactor, the Orchid®-based IMSR® plant simulator.
“Export” Award: Kanata Electronic Services Ltd. for delivering world-leading nuclear products and services to customers in Romania, Korea, Argentina and China and having a significant export growth of 49% in the last year.
OCNI is also pleased to announce that Ahab Abdel-Aziz of Gowling WLG has been re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors. OCNI members also approved the appointment of five new directors for three-year terms on the 15-person OCNI Board. The list of OCNI directors for 2021-22 includes:
Ahab Abdel-Aziz of Gowling WLG - Chair
Desiree Norwegian of Atunda Inc. – Vice-Chair
Tanya Bodiroga of AMAG Inc. – Secretary
Doug Brophy of United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. - Treasurer
Alex Sakuta of Promation Nuclear – returning
Andrew Lawrence of Deep Trekker - returning
Domenica Macasevic of Trillium Flow Technologies - returning
Fabricia Piñeiro of Westinghouse – returning
Mario Pieries of Hatch – returning
Michael Chatlani of L3Harris – returning
Amy Gottschling of Kinectrics – newly appointed
Lisa McBride of GE Hitachi Nuclear – newly appointed
Matt MacDonald of Aecon – newly appointed
Natalie Cutler of BWXT – newly appointed
Simona Besnea of SNC-Lavalin – newly appointed
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 240 suppliers to the Canadian and international nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.
