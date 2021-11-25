Submit Release
The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries Congrats its 2021 Supplier Award Winners and Announces New Board

The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) held its second virtual AGM & Awards Event on Nov 25 with participation from its 248 member companies.

PICKERING , ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 OCNI Supplier Excellence Awards were presented to five OCNI member companies by OCNI President and CEO Ron Oberth. “I am proud to recognize OCNI member companies for their achievements exemplifying the strength and depth of Canada’s nuclear supply chain.” said Ron in announcing the winners:

“Balance Means Business” Award: X-energy Canada for helping the nuclear industry to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and for being a leader in demonstrating the value of gender diversity in enhancing business excellence.

“Customer Service” Award: Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc. for consistently exceeding customer expectations and building a distinguished reputation based on a track record of solutions for customers in the nuclear energy sector.

“Innovation” Award: Brotech Precision CNC for developing an innovative robotic process automation system to review and approve documents with speed, productivity, and management oversight for the Canadian nuclear industry.

“Innovation” Award: L3Harris Technologies for three years of in-depth research and technical development of the first-of-a-kind, real-time simulation of a Generation IV molten salt reactor, the Orchid®-based IMSR® plant simulator.

“Export” Award: Kanata Electronic Services Ltd. for delivering world-leading nuclear products and services to customers in Romania, Korea, Argentina and China and having a significant export growth of 49% in the last year.

OCNI is also pleased to announce that Ahab Abdel-Aziz of Gowling WLG has been re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors. OCNI members also approved the appointment of five new directors for three-year terms on the 15-person OCNI Board. The list of OCNI directors for 2021-22 includes:

Ahab Abdel-Aziz of Gowling WLG - Chair

Desiree Norwegian of Atunda Inc. – Vice-Chair

Tanya Bodiroga of AMAG Inc. – Secretary

Doug Brophy of United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. - Treasurer

Alex Sakuta of Promation Nuclear – returning

Andrew Lawrence of Deep Trekker - returning

Domenica Macasevic of Trillium Flow Technologies - returning

Fabricia Piñeiro of Westinghouse – returning

Mario Pieries of Hatch – returning

Michael Chatlani of L3Harris – returning

Amy Gottschling of Kinectrics – newly appointed

Lisa McBride of GE Hitachi Nuclear – newly appointed

Matt MacDonald of Aecon – newly appointed

Natalie Cutler of BWXT – newly appointed

Simona Besnea of SNC-Lavalin – newly appointed

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 240 suppliers to the Canadian and international nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

