Winners of 11th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest awarded

November 25, 2021, 21:40

The awarding of the winners and laureates of the 11th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest, organized by the Russian Olympic Committee and the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia with the backing of Gazprom, took place today in Moscow.

The winners are as follows:

The Lev Rossoshik Prize for Best Article (federal media):

1st place – Konstantin Stolbovsky, Telesport Media website, Moscow;

2nd place – Vladimir Ivanov, Sport-Express newspaper, Moscow;

3rd place – Alexander Kruzhkov, Sport-Express newspaper, Moscow.

The Lev Rossoshik Prize for Best Article (regional media):

1st place – Yury Seyidov, Gornyatskaya Pravda (Miner Gazette) newspaper, Korkino;

2nd place – Veronika Peschinskaya, Baikal24 news agency, Irkutsk;

3rd place – Valeria Soloshenko, Sportivnaya Smena (Sport Shift) magazine, Belgorod.

The Lev Rossoshik Prize for Best Article (Russian-language media based abroad):

1st place – Igor Rabiner, National Hockey League (NHL) website;

2nd place – Andrey Babin, Moskovsky Komsomolets – Estonia newspaper, Tallinn;

3rd place – Viktor Khokhlyuk, Sportsarena.kz website, Almaty.

The Yury Rozanov Prize for Best TV Report/Film/Coverage (federal media):

1st place – Evgeny Bogatyryov, Match! Strana television channel, Moscow;

2nd place – Anton Anisimov, Match TV television channel, Moscow;

3rd place – Viktor Smirnov, Match TV television channel, Moscow.

The Yury Rozanov Prize for Best TV Report/Film/Coverage (regional media):

1st place – Kurban Ragimov, NNT television channel, Makhachkala;

2nd place – Lilia Shafikova, Bashkir Satellite TV television channel, Ufa;

3rd place – Andrey Krylov, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vitaly Osipov, Andrey Smetannikov, Tverisport.ru channel, Tver.

The Yury Rozanov Prize for Best TV Report/Film/Coverage (Russian-language media based abroad):

1st place – Yury Mikhalevich, Konstantin Igrusha, HC Dinamo Minsk channel, Minsk;

2nd place – Igor Demenkov, Alexey Morozov, Onliner.by website, Minsk.

The Anatoly Bochinin Prize for Best Photo Report/Coverage (federal media):

1st place – Alexander Fyodorov, Sport-Express newspaper, Moscow;

2nd place – Sergey Bobylev, ITAR-TASS, Moscow;

3rd place – Valery Sharifulin, ITAR-TASS, Moscow.

The Anatoly Bochinin Prize for Best Photo Report/Coverage (regional media):

1st place – Mikhail Serbin, Wakediary.ru website, Moscow Region;

2nd place – Leonid Zhukov, Climbing Federation of Russia website, St. Petersburg;

3rd place – Alexander Lukin, Volleyball Federation of Russia website, Novosibirsk.

The Anatoly Bochinin Prize for Best Photo Report/Coverage (Russian-language media based abroad):

1st place – Andrey Udartsev, Kazakhstan Tennis Federation website;

2nd place – Denis Kostyuchenko, National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus website;

3rd place – Pavel Golovkin, Associated Press international news agency.

The Vadim Sinyavsky Prize for Best Radio Report (federal and regional media):

1st place – Viktoria Kolosova, Mayak (Lighthouse) radio channel, Moscow;

2nd place – Alexander Netsenko, Nikolai Saprin, Mayak (Lighthouse) radio channel, Moscow;

3rd place – Maxim Bobro, Lipetsk FM radio channel, Lipetsk / Ilya Vikharev, Moya Udmurtia (My Udmurtia) television and radio broadcasting company, Izhevsk.

Future of Sports Journalism:

1st place – Valeria Tsvetova, Andrey Tyulenev, Serebryany Mars (Silver Mars) children's media studio, Lugansk;

2nd place – Anna Taratkina, Mariyskaya Pravda (Mari Gazette) newspaper, Yoshkar-Ola;

3rd place – Erik Galiautdinov, Novosibirsk state television and radio broadcasting company, Novosibirsk.

The Excellence Prize presented by the ROC Media Relations Commission for Achievements in Olympic Games coverage was awarded to Olga Chernosvitova, Head of the Sports Broadcasting Directorate of Channel One.

This year, the Special Prize for Contribution to Sports Journalism in Russia went to Dmitry Guberniev, famous Russian TV sportscaster.

The Patriarch Special Prize was given to Rostislav Orlov, Soviet and Russian sports journalist and TV sportscaster.

Background The 1st Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest was organized by Gazprom in 2011 within the Gazprom 2014 project. Since then, over 2,500 journalists from all Russian regions and 21 countries within and beyond the former Soviet Union have participated in the contest. The 11th Energy of Victories festival contest was organized by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia, with Gazprom as a general partner. This contest involved 357 journalists from 64 Russian regions and 11 countries within and beyond the former Soviet Union. Close collaboration between Gazprom and the ROC began with the signing of a long-term cooperation program in 2001. Gazprom provided the ROC with support in training Russian athletes for the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City (2002), Athens (2004), London (2012), and Sochi (2014). Gazprom also built unique industrial facilities and sports venues in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics in 2014. On October 23, 2014, Gazprom and the ROC signed the Memorandum of Cooperation. Gazprom was named as a General Sponsor of the Russian Olympic team and provided it with support in preparation for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016), Pyeongchang (2018), and Tokyo (2020).