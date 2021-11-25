Unbelievable Growth of Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Rising Up Gradually with the Adoption of New Technologies
North America is expected to lead healthcare cybersecurity throughout. The dominance is due to factors like rise in the incidences of data breach & cyberattacksNE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Threat type (Malware and Spyware, Phishing and Spear Phishing, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Ransomware), By Security Measures (Application Security, Network Security, Device Security, Endpoint Security, Other), By Mode of Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Based), and End users (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Health Insurance, Hospitals, Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Rising cases of hacking and cyberattacks have surged the demand for cybersecurity in the healthcare sector. The healthcare organizations are using various integrative cybersecurity software and solutions to avoid such cyberattacks and are taking increasingly more efforts in ensuring the security and privacy of the clinical data, connected networks and devices thereby contributing to the market growth and raising the demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀
Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Fortified Health Security, FireEye, IBM Corporation, McAfee, Medigate, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, Symantec and Trend Micro Incorporated.
𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses.
Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth.
Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.
Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers.
Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to healthcare cybersecurity has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on healthcare cybersecurity market.
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀:
According to Health IT Security stats, 190,000 HealthEquity customers were affected due to data breach in 2018. Medical records and clinical data shared and accessed over extensive network can be easily stolen via hacking coupled with utilizing ransomware and malware. The healthcare cyber security market is majorly driven by the growing need of network security, a type of IT security widely sought by healthcare organizations for data privacy and protection.
The cybersecurity sector keeps on evolving frequently with technological developments and innovative breakthroughs. These breakthroughs in the healthcare cybersecurity solutions will further boost market growth. Market players constantly emphasize on improvising the previous solutions and introducing innovations in cybersecurity software which would ensure adequate security to the clinical patient data as well as scientific research data.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀
✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
✦It offers Healthcare Cybersecurity Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market growth.
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?
Q1. Who are the leading market players active in the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market?
Q2. What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
Q3. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
Q4. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
