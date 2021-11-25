BM Advisory and Moorfields Advisory announce merger
Independent restructuring, recovery, advisory and refinancing firms BM Advisory and Moorfields Advisory merge
Moorfields' ethos is very similar to ours. They are well placed in the market and have a strong presence in the retail, property and asset based lending sectors”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent restructuring and advisory firms BM Advisory and Moorfields Advisory have today announced a merger, enhancing their ambitious growth plans and providing a strong all round service proposition to the market across the UK.
— Andy Pear, BM Advisory/Moorfields Advisory
The merged businesses will continue to operate under the Moorfields Advisory brand, bringing together two like-minded practices with a shared ethos of partner led advisory with exceptional service. In addition, the merger will strengthen Moorfields’ geographical spread, specialist expertise and breadth of services.
The new combined team of 43, including 7 partners and 4 directors, will provide an exceptionally strong and varied team with extensive experience and a solid track record of success. Some recent successes include Hummingbird Bakery, Toys R Us, Select Fashion, Tough Mudder, Basler, Pretty Green and Hawkins Bazaar.
The enlarged Moorfields business will also be able to draw on the expertise of the wider Beavis Morgan group including ACP Cadence Advisory and BM Structured Finance.
Andy Pear of BM Advisory comments “This is an exciting announcement. Moorfields are well placed in the market and have a strong presence in the retail, property and asset based lending sectors. Their ethos is very similar to ours so we are confident that this merger will help us deliver competitive advantage in the market place.
“Over the next 12 to 24 months we expect to see a number of businesses starting to feel the strain following the loss of Government initiatives put in place during COVID, so this is an opportune time to ensure we have the additional capacity, geographical spread and expertise to assist them.”
Phil Smith of Moorfields comments: “On behalf of all the partners at Moorfields, we are delighted to have completed this merger and to see our businesses come together as we share our passion for exceptional service in providing advisory and restructuring solutions. We look forward to developing the practice together, in what could be a challenging period for businesses generally.”
- ENDS -
Media Contact:
Georgina Swain
Georgina.swain@beavismorgan.com
0203 286 8817
About BM Advisory LLP
BM Advisory specialises in providing restructuring, recovery and insolvency solutions for businesses and individuals, delivering tailored advice with the aim of preserving stakeholder value. Led by hands-on partners with an in-depth understanding of the issues that can impact upon business performance and success, the BM Advisory team has a proven track record of finding innovative solutions, improving business efficiency, advising individuals and restructuring businesses in times of distress.
Head Office: 82 St John Street, London, EC1M 4JN
Other locations: Gatwick, Manchester, Southend-on-Sea, Worthing
Website: www.bm-advisory.com
Moorfields Advisory Ltd
Moorfields Advisory Ltd is one of the UK's leading independent firms of restructuring and insolvency specialists. The highly skilled teams include restructuring professionals and licensed insolvency practitioners who provide leadership, experience and high-quality advice to companies and their stakeholders in financially distressed situations.
Head Office: 20 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7AN
Website: www.moorfieldscr.com
Georgina Swain
BM Advisory / Moorfields Advisory
+442032868817 ext.
email us here