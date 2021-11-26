CEO Ann Ellis of Mauve Group is Awarded AIBF’s International Business Person of the Year 2021
Mauve Group's CEO and Co-Founder Ann Ellis earns a major business title in recognition of her growth as an international expert in the global mobility fieldLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) has announced Mauve Group’s CEO and Co-Founder Ann Ellis as their International Business Person of the Year 2021.
Founded in 1996, Mauve Group is a leading provider of employer of record and global business solutions. Starting from an office the size of a cupboard, Ann Ellis recognised a niche for supportive services that would enable companies to hire anyone from anywhere and conquer new markets.
This year, the company celebrates its 25th Anniversary and continues to offer its global expansion services in more than 150 countries worldwide.
Ann is honoured to receive the International Business Person of the Year award in recognition of her growth and development as an international expert in the global mobility industry.
This independently verified Business All-Star Accreditation is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.
Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna expands on the Accreditation’s selection process:
“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”
After reviewing a range of SMEs, Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring elaborates on the panel’s reasons for selecting Ann for this achievement:
‘This honour recognises Ann’s continued growth & development as an international expert in her field. We wish to recognise Ann Ellis' exemplary track record over the course of her career. She is a trusted source who moves and inspires people with innovative ideas, she turns ideas into reality and knows and shows how to replicate her success.”
Upon receiving the award, CEO Ann Ellis responded:
“It is an honour to receive All-Ireland Business Foundation’s International Business Person of the Year award. Travelling, building a global company and experiencing cultural and business practices around the world have been the highlights of my career - I am proud to have that represented with this award. At Mauve, we are passionate about helping other businesses “go global” too, and I hope this award will show that we lead by example.”
About Mauve Group
With 25 years of experience, Mauve Group’s global HR and employer of record solutions support organisations across 150 countries+ worldwide.
About the All-Ireland Business Foundation
The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.
