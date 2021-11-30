Stabila is now going global. The Public Chain is accessible to everyone. November 24, 2021 -Genesis block time

Share This Article

November 24, 2021 - Genesis block time. First STB coins roll off the genesis account.

LONDON, UK, November 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stabila is a blockchain-based decentralized digital platform with its own cryptocurrency, called Stabila or STB. Founded in 2021 by a St. Vincent and The Grenadines company, the “Moneta Holdings”, Stabila aims to host a global cost-effective decentralized fintech system.WHAT “Moneta Holdings” company does?It specializes in design/development/support of:1. Blockchain2. Stablecoins3. crypto to fiat to crypto4. decentralized & centralized crypto exchange5. online-only financial institution6. stock & commodities asset class tokenization7. digital marketplaceStabila is going now global.The platform is open to the world as of December 1, 2021.Founded by Daniel Varzari and Igor Scvortov, Stabila has offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Stabila is a blockchain-based digital platform that primarily will host financial applications. It has its own in-house cryptocurrency, called Stabila or STB. Stabila public chain supports Moneta stable coins. Moneta Stablecoins : USDM, EURM, GBPM, JPYM, CNYM, CHFM.Understanding StabilaStabila uses the features of the blockchain and peer-to-peer (P2P) network technology to eliminate the middleman and allow fintech businesses to sell their products directly to consumers. Software developers use the Solidity programming language to create apps that are hosted on the Stabila platform.The currency used on the network is Stabila or STB. Users of the network use STB to directly pay for products or services and access their applications. Users can store their crypto-assets in a desktop, mobile, or hardware wallet. Stabilaclick is the official name of Stabila IOS/Android wallet that, according to their website newsletter, is due to be deployed in production by the end of 2021.Stabila and the Ethereum BlockchainThe Stabila network structure has been compared to that of the Tron and Ethereum platform, and it uses some of the same basic building blocks, such as decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and tokens. However, Stabila Total Supply is limited to 30M that makes the platform similar to the Bitcoin protocol. That could be another sign that crypto traders are increasingly turning to blockchains that provide cheaper transaction fees with faster speed than what's found on Ethereum and more functionality than Bitcoin has.On Nov. 24, 2021 (genesis block time), the STB price was $1.00. Compared to the Bitcoin price of $58,000, the Stabila position is highly undervalued.The Potential of StabilaStabila was created as a direct challenge to the transaction industry, including the web-based giants like ETH and Bitcoin. Its slogan is "Decentralize the Financial System" and it aims to make easier the process of brokerage, exchange, transactions, and trade.Beyond the current cryptocurrency boom, surely its future success depends at least in part on the quality of the programming it brings to its users."Digital transformation lets the world reimagine itself – and Moneta is happy to be among the changemakers by enabling customer-centric services and lasting relationships “, Moneta Holdings CEO Daniel Varzari.Investing in cryptocurrencies and other Initial Coin Offerings ("ICOs") is highly risky and speculative, and this release is not a recommendation of the writer to invest in cryptocurrencies or other ICOs. Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should always be consulted before making any financial decisions. The writer makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or timeliness of the information contained herein.

