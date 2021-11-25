Globex360° bags 3 awards for delivering innovative and satisfying broker experience in South Africa

Globex360° has been awarded 'Fastest Global Expanding Broker South Africa 2021’, ‘Best Customer Service South Africa 2021’ and ‘Most Innovative Broker South Africa 2021' Globex360° has been entitled 'Fastest Global Expanding Broker South Africa 2021’, ‘Best Customer Service South Africa 2021’ and ‘Most Innovative Broker South Africa 2021' by International Business Magazine International Business Magazine is a Business Magazine and Award Publication based out of Dubai

The firm has been awarded the 3 awards for displaying maximum CX satisfaction using advanced online trading tools and offering best services in global trading

These 3 awards, be it for the customer satisfaction, service expansion or the innovations in implementation, are dedicated to the commitment of our employees.” — Kevin Banks, COO, 360 Capital

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine has bestowed Globex360° with three awards for showcasing maximum customer satisfaction using some of the most advanced tools in online trading and for delivering some of the best services in the trading industry across the globe.

Globex360°, a South Africa-based global online trading provider has won 3 awards from International Business Magazine. The firm has been entitled,

‘Fastest Global Expanding Broker South Africa 2021’, ‘Best Customer Service South Africa 2021’ and ‘Most Innovative Broker South Africa 2021. ’

Globex360° offers trading with Forex and CFDs (Contract for Differences), indices, precious metals, energy and cryptocurrencies. The firm is known for instant deposits and same day withdrawals. They do not carry any hidden fees and provide custom spreads upon requests. Globex360° reports one of the fastest execution times at 0.5 milliseconds. The firm’s commitment to innovations lies in the fact that the servers are located close to institutional liquidity providers for fastest possible execution.

Expanding customer experiences

Established in 2017, Globex360° is working in conjunction with partners from South Africa. With a minimum deposit of $25, Globex360° provides a variety of trading instruments for different types of trading accounts.

Registered under the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in South Africa, Globex360° complies with the legislation of each country it operates in. The firm has the provision to allow deposits in any of the First National Bank accounts which could be subsequently converted into GBP, EUR, USD, CHF or other applicable currencies. This indicates that the firm has the platform set up for a global expansion.

Globex360° encourages its clients to make smart decisions when it comes to trading. This way they ensure maximum customer satisfaction in the online trading business. The firm offers numerous educational programs like webinars and seminars to enlighten about trading skills and the financial opportunities within Forex and other financial markets. Globex360° has published education as well as online trading courses for its clients globally.

Leveraging the market with the best tools

Globex360° has incorporated some of the most advanced technology providers that provide advanced Matching Engine Technology. With a location that is set right next to all major liquidity providers, the firm ensures best execution and lowest latency.

Globex360° has its Matching Engine connected to MetaTrader4, which is said to be one of the most reliable and popular trading platforms. The firm also assures anonymous ‘no last look’ liquidity pool from its MT4 platform.

Conveying his gratitude for the award, Kevin Banks, COO, 360 Capital, the global brand front for Globex360°, said, “We are thankful to the team at International Business Magazine for their kind consideration and the recognition. We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners and our clients who have shown their utmost cooperation and support even during the direst financial conditions across the globe.

Our talented employees and their dedication towards making 360 capital a brand to reckon with across the globe deserve a special level of appreciation. These 3 awards, be it for the customer satisfaction, service expansion or the innovations in implementation, are dedicated to the commitment of our employees.”

On account of the award announcement, Ujal Nair, Editor of International Business Magazine, said, “The moment we first talked to Globex360°, we got the idea that this is a winner right here. Their universal mission for delivering financial freedom for one and all has struck the right chord with the masses of all ages. With a proper set of tools and the right approach towards ensuring client satisfaction, Globex360° has earned the titles - ‘Fastest Global Expanding Broker South Africa 2021’, ‘Best Customer Service South Africa 2021’ and

‘Most Innovative Broker South Africa 2021.’

About Globex360°

Globex360° is a leading global online trading provider, offering trading with Forex and CFDs, indices, precious metals, energy and cryptocurrencies. The company is authorized to provide financial services to clients around the world except for US citizens, thus complying with the legislation of each country it operates. It has forged a global presence.

Website: https://Globex360.co.za/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

Website: https://intlbm.com/