Taxi Studio designs new holiday packaging range for Tim Hortons
Taxi Studio teams up with Tim Hortons to create an unforgettable festive packaging range that makes Tim Hortons the one to watch this holiday season.CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, as the leaves begin to fall and the scarves and gloves go on, consumers and creatives alike are waiting to see what the world’s coffee brands will come up with for their festive cups and packaging.
In the race to the top of the Christmas tree are some of the biggest companies from across the globe. None, however, is quite as loved as Tim Hortons. Close to Canadian hearts and beloved across North America, Taxi Studio was incredibly excited to work with this iconic brand to create its best festive packaging line-up.
The brief? To create an unforgettable festive packaging range that makes Tim Hortons the one to watch this holiday season. They wanted Canadians and the rest of North America to see Tim Hortons designs as the most desirable and iconic festive coffee cups they’ve ever seen.
Taxi Studio wanted to bring a sense of warmth, celebration, and togetherness to every interaction a customer has with Tim Hortons over the festive period. To showcase a new visual identity of Canada’s most famous brand at its absolute best.
Taxi Studio took the Tim Hortons’ look and feel, complete with its simplest and most familiar assets, and combined it with classic holiday icons. Unmistakeably festive creations that bring the brand’s celebrated warmth, charm, friendliness, and familiarity to the forefront, while also looking fresh and new.
“This time of year, marks the annual tradition of rolling out our holiday packaging and integrating the festive spirit throughout our restaurants. We always aim to inspire smiles and we are excited to have such whimsical designs that our guests can take with them as they enjoy the holiday season” says Rachel Meihm, Manager, Marketing Communications, Tim Hortons Canada.
Over to Karl Wills, our Creative Director, “Working with Tim Hortons has been an honour and a pleasure. Creating a new festive visual identity for one of Canada’s most famous and beloved brands was a challenge we were thrilled to accept, channelling all the love and appreciation that North America has for the brand, and combining it with classic, charming, lovingly created festive icons."
Tim Hortons Holiday Packaging Animation