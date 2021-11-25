Increase In ESRD Is Expected To Drive The Vascular Grafts Market

Vascular Grafts Market 2021 – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Vascular Grafts Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising number of renal diseases is expected to drive the vascular grafts market. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. Since the renal function cannot be recovered at this stage, patients are treated with kidney transplantation or dialysis. The increase in ESRD patients encourages various governments to support the ESRD treatments that drive the dialysis and vascular grafts market. For instance, Centers for Medicare And Medicaid Services (CMS), a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services expects to pay around $10.3 billion in Medicare reimbursements to 7,000 ESRD providers in 2020 for the costs of delivering renal dialysis services. CMS also creates a transitional add-on payment adjustment for certain new dialysis equipment and supplies. Thus, increasing cases of ESRD is expected to drive the vascular grafts market.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

The global vascular grafts market size reached a value of nearly $2.60 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2020 to $3.38 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. The vascular grafts market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 and reach $4.17 billion in 2030.

Read More On The Global Vascular Grafts Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-grafts-market

The rising number of renal diseases is expected to drive the vascular grafts market. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. Since the renal function cannot be recovered at this stage, patients are treated with kidney transplantation or dialysis. The increase in ESRD patients encourages various governments to support the ESRD treatments that drive the dialysis and vascular grafts market. For instance, Centers for Medicare And Medicaid Services (CMS), a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services expects to pay around $10.3 billion in Medicare reimbursements to 7,000 ESRD providers in 2020 for the costs of delivering renal dialysis services. CMS also creates a transitional add-on payment adjustment for certain new dialysis equipment and supplies. Thus, increasing cases of ESRD is expected to drive the vascular grafts market.

Major players covered in the global vascular grafts industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cardinal Health, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global vascular grafts market, accounting for 34.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the vascular grafts market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.6% and 6.4% respectively.

TBRC’s global vascular grafts market report is segmented by product into hemodialysis access graft, endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, coronary artery by-pass graft, by raw material into polyester grafts, eptfe, polyurethane grafts, biosynthetic grafts, by application into coronary artery disease, aneurysm, vascular occlusion, renal failure, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

Vascular Grafts Market 2021 - By Product (Hemodialysis Access Grafts, Endovascular Stent Grafts, Peripheral Vascular Grafts, Coronary Artery By-pass Grafts), By Raw Material (Polyester Grafts, Polytetrafluoroethylene Grafts, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vascular grafts global market overview, forecast vascular grafts market size and growth for the whole market, vascular grafts market segments, and geographies, vascular grafts global market trends, vascular grafts market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Vascular Grafts Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4078&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2021 - By Drugs Type (Avastin, Tecentriq, Cometriq, Eylea), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Application (Oncology, Ophthalmology), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-vegf-inhibitor-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Peripheral Vascular Stents, Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons, Catheters, PTA Guide Wires, Atherectomy Devices, Chronic Total Acclusion Devices, Aortic Stents, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, Embolic Protection Devices, Inferior Vena Cava Filters), By End User (Hospital Applications, Clinic Applications), By Application (Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Damaged, Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Blockage), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-vascular-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (RNA Interference, Antisense RNA), By Route of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/